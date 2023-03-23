Fortnite Creative 2.0 is finally here, allowing creators in the Fortnite community to create their own games and experiences within the client, and there are already plenty of new ones for players to enjoy.

The different options are endless, and it’s one of the many reasons the community is still going strong after all these years. There are, however, some maps that are stand head and shoulders above the rest.

From Deserted: Domination to The Space Inside, here are some of the best Best Fortnite Creative 2.0 Map Codes. Simply enter the codes within the mode to dive into the action and experience everything they have to offer.

Deserted: Domination (8035-1519-2959v2)

Fans of the domination mode in Call of Duty will love this map. It’s essentially a recreation of it, complete with classes and weapons resemblant to the ones in the immensely popular first-person shooter.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Forest Guardian (0348-4483-3263v27)

Forest Guardian allows players to trail a dragon as it walks through a forest. At first, players only have a pickaxe at their disposal, which they need to use to fend off wolves. In time, however, things kick up a gear.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Gemstone Tycoon (6265-7588-5080v3)

Rather than dabbling in more combat and warfare, Gemstone Tycoon allows players to control a factory. It’s the perfect way for simulation and strategy enthusiasts to break things up in Fortnite once in a while.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Pirate Adventure (2810-0903-5967v2)

Like Gemstone Tycoon, Pirate Adventure is more of a roleplaying experience—but rather than running factories, it lets Fortnite players experience the ebbs and flows of being a pirate. Who could say no to that?

Screengrab via Epic Games

Reclamation (1135-0371-8937v2)

Like other maps on the list, this one is a recreation of a popular mode in a popular title—Destiny 2’s Crucible PvP mode. It’s a five-versus-five battle complete with cutscenes, drop pods, and more. There’s no shortage of nail-biting action.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Space Inside (9836-7381-5978v1)

People who love escape rooms will thoroughly enjoy The Space Inside. This map allows players to traverse through a series of them, complete with cutscenes and perspective shifts that weren’t possible before.

Screengrab via Epic Games

So, there you have it. Some of the best Fortnite Creative 2.0 Map Codes so far. There’ll be plenty more popping up as creators start churning out content. You can find the latest and greatest ones right here.