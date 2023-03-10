Fortnite’s new season is here, and that means a new battle pass. Chapter Four, season two starts today, and while servers are down for maintenance, renowned leakers like Shiina have already found all battle pass character skins and cosmetics in the game files. They published a video showcase on YouTube with the full list of cosmetics coming in this new battle pass.

Related: How to get the secret battle pass skin Eren Jaeger in Chapter 4, season 2

The list reveals items that had been leaked a few days ago, such as the Eren Jaeger skin from the Fortnite x Attack on Titan collaboration. Other skins were teased by developer Epic Games in the days leading up to the Chapter Four, season two update, including the tier 86 legendary skin River Empress Mizuki.

All character skins in the battle pass of Fortnite Chapter Four, season two

Included: Renzo the Magnificent Level eight: Legendary Style

Level 14: Imani Level 20: Epic Style – Future-Fi Imani

Level 26: Thunder Level 32: Epic Style – Midnight Snack Thunder

Level 38: Mystica Level 46: Epic Style – Crimsonbloom Mystica

Level 54: Stray Level 62: Epic Style – Renegade Stray

Level 70: Highwire Level 78: Epic Style – Pack Leader Highwire

Level 86: River Empress Mizuki

Secret Skin: Eren Jaeger

How to unlock more battle pass skin styles

All battle pass skins in Chapter Four, season two have additional skin styles that players can unlock by completing weekly quests. The video shows that the challenges to unlock these skin variants will be released periodically and players can’t unlock them all at once, and they’re also not purchasable. You must own the battle pass and the skin to unlock each variant.