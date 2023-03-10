Fortnite’s new season is here, and that means a new battle pass. Chapter Four, season two starts today, and while servers are down for maintenance, renowned leakers like Shiina have already found all battle pass character skins and cosmetics in the game files. They published a video showcase on YouTube with the full list of cosmetics coming in this new battle pass.
Related: How to get the secret battle pass skin Eren Jaeger in Chapter 4, season 2
The list reveals items that had been leaked a few days ago, such as the Eren Jaeger skin from the Fortnite x Attack on Titan collaboration. Other skins were teased by developer Epic Games in the days leading up to the Chapter Four, season two update, including the tier 86 legendary skin River Empress Mizuki.
All character skins in the battle pass of Fortnite Chapter Four, season two
- Included: Renzo the Magnificent
- Level eight: Legendary Style
- Level 14: Imani
- Level 20: Epic Style – Future-Fi Imani
- Level 26: Thunder
- Level 32: Epic Style – Midnight Snack Thunder
- Level 38: Mystica
- Level 46: Epic Style – Crimsonbloom Mystica
- Level 54: Stray
- Level 62: Epic Style – Renegade Stray
- Level 70: Highwire
- Level 78: Epic Style – Pack Leader Highwire
- Level 86: River Empress Mizuki
- Secret Skin: Eren Jaeger
How to unlock more battle pass skin styles
All battle pass skins in Chapter Four, season two have additional skin styles that players can unlock by completing weekly quests. The video shows that the challenges to unlock these skin variants will be released periodically and players can’t unlock them all at once, and they’re also not purchasable. You must own the battle pass and the skin to unlock each variant.