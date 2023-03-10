Fortnite is beginning its next season, Chapter Four, season two, with a wealth of new cosmetics and changes to the game.

As with every new season, there are a number of new cosmetics that have been added to the 100-level battle pass for players to unlock over the next couple of months. These skins will have full cosmetic sets and alternate styles that allow fans to fully customize their loadout.

Mizuki was part of the batch of skins that were released by two popular data miners as leaks ahead of the release of Fortnite‘s next season. Here’s all the information you need to know about who Mizuki is and how to unlock her in Fortnite.

How to unlock Mizuki in Fortnite

According to a data miner on Twitter, ShiinaBR, players will only be able to get the Mizuki skin as the final skin in the battle pass. The style shown in the image below isn’t actually unlocked until the final tier of the battle pass, however, so it sounds like players will be able to get this skin before the final page.

Epic hasn’t revealed much about Mizuki other than what was shown in a promotional image as a teaser on the official Twitter account. The character must be important this season for them to be the last unlockable skin on the entire battle pass.

There will be other styles to unlock for the Mizuki skin as well as all the other battle pass skins in the bonus content section of the battle pass. Players will be able to begin earning experience for their battle pass as soon as the servers go live early on March 10.