Fortnite’s next big collab looks to be another gaming icon

A gaming icon could be returning to Fortnite in the near future.

Fortnite is certainly no stranger to epic collaborations that bring a host of characters and real-world figures into the title—and leaks suggest one of the biggest gaming icons will finally take center stage.

Recommended Videos

It has already been a big year for collabs in Fortnite, with 2025 bringing Godzilla, Hatsune Miku, Shohei Ohtani, and more to the Epic Games title in a spell that has been largely focused on Japanese culture and myths, though that may be set to change.

Dataminers provide a constant slew of teases for players and, following the V34.10 update, a fresh rumor has surfaced stating that Lara Croft herself is coming to both Fortnite and Rocket League.

Lara Croft could be returning. Image via PlayStation

Tomb Raider previously featured in the battle pass back in 2021, with several different styles, and a fresh collab will likely bring a new style into the fray. Interestingly, Lara Croft connects to both themes of the two seasons in Fortnite Chapter Six.

In October 2024, Netflix released an anime series focused on Tomb Raider, which ties into the Japanese theme introduced this chapter, and while Lara Croft isn’t one to rob banks in a thrilling heist, she does, of course, have ties to gold and hunting down artifacts.

Details on the potential collab are scarce and it’s not clear yet whether it would be just new skins available for purchase in the item shop or whether a more detailed collab is on the cards—but I certainly hope it’s the latter.

Fortnite introduced a gold mine to the map in Chapter Six, season two, and an expansion of this would be exciting for a future season, leading players to raid tombs in search of artifacts and items to use in Battle Royale.

This could include everything from Boons to Medallions, providing a powerful boost to all players, and it would also open the door for collaborations with the likes of Indiana Jones—who is, of course, under the Disney umbrella, so there’s already close ties there for Epic Games.

Lara Croft is too big of a character to just appear in the item shop as a new skin and I’d love to see tomb-raiding theme to a future season, bringing in archaeology, booby traps, and similar themes to add a fresh spin to the island.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what Fortnite has in store, but with so much on the cards for 2025, it looks like another exciting year.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy