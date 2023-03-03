All Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2 leaks

Fortnite is getting ready to end its first season of Chapter Four, with the next season scheduled to begin on the morning of March 9. As per usual, the lead-up to the next season is filled with a number of leaks coming out about what players can expect in the next season. Everything from crossovers to new mechanics has been leaked in the last few days.

It looks like developer Epic Games has no plans to slow down with the next season set to bring a wealth of new content and crossovers. Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the Fortnite Chapter Four, season two leaks so far.

What are the leaks in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two?

There have been a number of leaks regarding the new outfits on the battle pass as well as new vehicles. As of writing, none of this information has been confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt.

Battle Pass skin leaks

Image via @ShiinaBR on Twitter

According to a tweet from ShiinaBR and HYPEX, a number of survey skins have leaked and will be appearing in the game starting next season. They all seem to share a futuristic style, with the exception of Eren Yeager, who is supposed to be next season’s secret battle pass skin. These fall in line with other leaks about Chapter Four, season two being related to a futuristic Japanese setting.

Shiina and HYPEX both tweeted out the above image earlier today, showing what they claim to be the full battle pass image. While unclear if this is true, it does look similar in variety to what is typically offered in the battle pass, with multiple animation styles and colors. The lizard is the only one we may have some basis to believe, as one of the sprays as part of the Cipher quests featured a 2D version of him as one of the rewards.

Neo-Tokyo setting, map changes

CHAPTER 4 – SEASON 2 DETAILS:



– Return of Lucky Landing (New version?)

– Neo-Tokyo POI

– New, futuristic motorcycles

– New Pistol & Shotgun

– Glowing mobility tubes you can slide



Both @HYPEX & I can confirm that this leak is 100% real as we have received clear evidence of it! pic.twitter.com/gLvdsQwbvE — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 2, 2023

Shiina wrapped up a lot of the information coming out about this leak in a single tweet, stating that the next season will have a futuristic setting. According to their source, there will be new futuristic motorcycles, that will likely just look like a floaty and energy-infused version of the bikes that we already have.

There will also be changes to the map, with something like glowing energy tubes that will allow players to slide across the map quickly. There are rumors that there will be a POI returning, but others have claimed it’s just using similar prefabs and it will be a futuristic version of it instead. It’s looking to be in line with the theme of the set regardless.

Attack on Titan collaboration

Image via Wit Studio

There have been several different Attack on Titan crossovers in games recently and it seems like Fortnite is the next one, according to leaks. One of the first that Shiina and HYPEX tweeted out was the information about the Attack on Titan and Fortnite crossover.

The information is that Eren Yeager would be the secret battle pass skin, shortly followed by information that the cable propulsion system from the anime may be coming as well. Epic Games will likely reveal more about the events of the skin when the secret skin becomes available, like how it added the School of the Llama for Epic Games fans

Claire and Leon from Resident Evil

Image via CAPCOM

Another leak points to the rumor that both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield from Resident Evil 2 will be making their way into the Item Shop at some point in the new season. While unconfirmed, this would likely line up with the upcoming release of the Resident Evil 4 remake coming later this month.

This would make the second Resident Evil and Fortnite collab, this time including highly requested characters. Since they’re rumored to be in an Item Shop, it will likely be sold as a bundle as opposed to an exclusive for getting the game on the Epic Games Store. It will be interesting to see if there is any kind of tie-in event associated with these skins, but it’s unlikely.

New Pistol and Grenade Launcher

Some new Chapter 4 – Season 2 Weapons:



– Smart Pistol (Tracking onto Enemies)

– Rope And Chains Grenade Launcher (AKA Chain Grenade Launcher) — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2023

According to a different data miner on Twitter, iFireMonkey, there are two new weapons coming as part of the next season. These will include a smart pistol that will track enemies that you manage to shoot with it. There will also apparently be some kind of grenade launcher that features grenades with chains attached to them and it will be interesting to see how this weapon works.

New Star Wars event with Force Powers

Image via Epic Games

In a separate leak from iFireMonkey, he states that not only will there be another event in Fortnite featuring the light sabers, but apparently, it will also allow players to use the powers of the mystical ability from the movie franchise including Force Lift, Jump, Lightning, and Pull, just to name a few. While it’s unclear how all of these options will be available given Fortnite‘s minimal controls, but we’ll apparently get the chance to find out.

He also sent out a tweet shortly after the original claiming that players can expect a new male Star Wars skin to be added next season. This will likely line up with the potential for an event, with new characters or May 4 having been the pretext for previous Star Wars events in Fortnite.

Neon versions of the vehicles

A Neon City version of the vehicles in Fortnite is being worked on for Chapter 4 – Season 2 with the following color schemes:



– Aqua

– Deep Blue

– Pink Blast

– Red

– Sea Foam — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2023

Just like Fortnite did with the Vibin’ season last year, it seems like it will be applying a custom visual appearance to the vehicles in the game to make them on theme with the futuristic setting. iFireMonkey states that there are a number of different vehicles with different visuals, likely meaning it will apply to a variety of current vehicles on the map.

Specialist NPCs

Screengrab via Epic Games

iFireMonkey states that there are a number of new NPCs being worked on, including a healer that can follow the player around and give them health. According to him, there are also categories for different companions who are Heavy, Scout, and Supply, in addition to the Medic. These NPC leaks would be in line with Epic Games trying to make them more useful, as proven by the command wheel.

Splattered Whip

Image via Epic Games

While this is admittedly not a content leak, HYPEX is claiming that the divisive Lil’ Whip will likely be getting splattered in the Season Two trailer. This will likely please the players who had to sit through the worst dance and song in the game when it was introduced during the summer event last year. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely to pry the Lil’ Whip theme song from the deepest parts of their brain though.

New futuristic NPCs

CRZ-8, NeuraLynx, and P33LY are NPCs in Chapter 4 – Season 2 pic.twitter.com/MhdJY2PA95 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2023

According to iFireMonkey, there will be three new NPCs on the island that look to be futuristic versions of previous characters. There’s the character with the eight-ball mask, one of the cat family in a blue assassin outfit, and a cyberpunk version of Peely in a black suit with glowing eyes. If these NPCs are true, it gives further legitimacy to the leaks around the setting.