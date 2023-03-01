Many of Fortnite’s next battle pass skins may have been leaked a week early

Another Fortnite season is about to end, which means the many players who tune in every new season are eagerly awaiting any news about what’s coming. It was previously leaked that there may be an Attack on Titan crossover in Fortnite next season, but another leak has come only about an hour after the previous one. And according to data miners, we know many of the skins from the next battle pass.

Based on information shared by ShiinaBR and HYPEX on Twitter, we got a look at some of the new skins that will potentially be a part of Chapter Four, season two’s battle pass. The picture that has been shared features images from the survey skin, so it’s likely that they will appear different if they actually show up in the game when the next season starts on March 8.

SEASON 2 BATTLE PASS LINE-UP!! 🔥



These are some, but not all, skins that are currently confirmed for the next Battle Pass, according to a source of @HYPEX & mine!



(Note: These are survey images of the skins, they WILL look different In-Game!) pic.twitter.com/QkocJWqfAS — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 1, 2023

All of these character images seem to have very dark colors and a somewhat futuristic style, with the exception of Eren Yeager. The two data miners also shared that their source claimed the next season will have a futuristic Japanese theme, adding to the wealth of information potentially revealed about the next season today.

While it’s unclear if this is true, players won’t have to wait long to find out. Epic Games has already teased one skin with the Cipher quest banner and it looks a lot like the lizard skin shown above. This lends a little credence to the theories, but fans will have to wait and see how much of this potentially leaked information is legit.

The current season of Fortnite ends on March 8, with the next season picking up immediately after. If these skins are real, they’ll be found in the files shortly before release.