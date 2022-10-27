Fortnite skins survey points to the return of an important character

Fortnite is arguably one of the best-selling live-service games out right now thanks to the frequent inclusion of new cosmetics that players will swarm to buy. Epic Games also frequently asks for input from fans on these upcoming cosmetics through surveys. The developer has sent out their most recent survey, showing off skins that could come to the game.

A full image of all the skins was shared on Twitter by Fortnite data miner and content creator, Shiina. There appear to be around 70 skins included in the survey, ranging in all colors and styles that you could imagine. That’s a lot of skins, but what’s even more important is that two of the skins appear to be different versions of the character that was believed dead at the end of the Collision event—Slone.

There are a lot of skins in the image above, but the one on the fourth row, six spaces from the right, appears to be a variation of Dr. Slone. This is worth mentioning because the character was seen smashed under a mech’s fist during the Collision event at the end of Fortnite Chapter Three, season two. But there are apparently two variations of the character in this survey.

This also appears to be Slone, although she appears in a much brighter set of clothes, with some form of magical powers. This seems to be the polar opposite of the other Slone skin, which shows the character in her typical dark outfit. It could also be another character entirely who just shares the same hairstyle as Slone, but that feels unlikely.

While Slone isn’t dead, her former employer the Imagined Order seems to be non-existent after the war that seemingly sapped all their resources. If Dr. Slone does come back, one has to wonder whose side she’ll be working for. While we’ll need to wait for these skins to be released to know for sure, fans of hers are likely glad to get some sign of life for the character.