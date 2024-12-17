The internet’s dumbest Gen Alpha meme is coming to Fortnite tomorrow, according to data miners

I’m not sure how we got to this point in the gaming community, or in society in general, but there’s some thought-provoking news coming out of the Fortnite scene today.

“Skibidi Toilet” is coming to the game tomorrow, according to Fortnite data miner SpushFNBR on X (formerly Twitter). A line from Alan Moore’s legendary graphic novel Watchmen comes to mind: “If that statement starts to chill you after a couple of moments’ consideration, then don’t be alarmed. A feeling of intense and crushing terror at the concept indicates only that you are still sane”—or at the very least, over the age of 12.

FORTNITE X SKIBIDI TOILET (its real)



Skin "Plugerman": 1500 vbucks, includes a LEGO style

Skibidi Backpack: comes with the outfit

Skibidi Toilet backpack: 600 vbucks

Pickaxe Plungerman's Plunger: 800 vbucks



Will be sold in a bundle for 2800 vbucks.



Avaible tomorrow in the shop pic.twitter.com/sHOTXfLSlF — SpushFNBR (@SpushFNBR) December 17, 2024

SpushFNBR says the web series will come to Fortnite in a 2,800 V-Bucks bundle that includes a Plungerman skin, Skibidi back bling, Skibidi Toilet back bling, and Plungerman’s Plunger pickaxe. I don’t know what any of it is either, but it’s apparently a big deal for youths.

For those like me who fortunately lived blissfully unaware of this meme’s existence until recently, Skibidi Toilet is a Machinima YouTube series that began in February 2023 and has since spawned 77 episodes. It was created by Alexey Gerasimov, otherwise known as “DaFuq!?Boom!” and catapulting his channel to nearly 45 million subscribers.

Skibidi Toilet is a show about a war between toilets with human heads, and other human-like characters that have electronics such as cameras or televisions for heads. It’s currently in its 25th season. I don’t know how either.

This is the first time I have felt such an overwhelming disconnect with something that has clearly reached a certain level of popularity in pop culture. But I am thankful I am not alone, because the general reaction to this news is registering somewhere between disbelief and disappointment.

Regardless, if you have the ‘rizz to get Skibidi, keep an eye on the Fortnite shop tomorrow at around 6pm CT.

