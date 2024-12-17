Fortnite players have some wild theories about a mysterious frozen portal

Fortnite loves to tease players with mysterious landmarks and hints about what will happen later in the season. This season, a portal similar to the ones where Demon Warriors come from appeared in the snowy area near Warrior’s Watch. At the moment, it seems dormant, but players have some ideas about what it is for.

There is some debate about what will happen when this portal is activated. One theory suggests we will travel to the spirit realm where the Oni warriors live. This could be either during the season or as part of an event towards the end. Traveling to another world or dimension would be interesting, especially if it involves the current storyline. Will we be rescuing Jade by visiting the spirit realm? Or will these portals become fast travel points for quick movement across the map?

What is the frozen portal for? Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the frozen portal appeared just before Winterfest 2024, it could have something to do with the festive event. Maybe this is where Sgt. Winter appears from? The Santa-inspired NPC is usually seen traveling around the island during Winterfest, throwing candy from his festive truck, but perhaps this chapter will see him arrive differently. If Sgt. Winter does arrive via a portal, would this also mean he is a Demon Warrior and need defeating? That is one surefire way to get on the naughty list.

Another player suggests that the portal will remain frozen until spring when we will see another big boss battle. Godzilla is said to be coming to Fortnite in January 2025, so maybe it has something to do with his impending arrival.

Whatever it is for, it is always worth watching out for any changes over the next few days and weeks.

