Fortnite leaks point to Attack on Titan crossover coming soon featuring a new Mythic

Fortnite has been really focusing on anime collaborations for the last few years, all starting with the first Naruto collab in December 2021. Now, according to data miners, a highly requested anime collaboration might be joining the battle pass at the start of next season. The two most popular data miners have come forward and claimed that an Attack on Titan collab will be a part of the Chapter Four, season two battle pass.

After teasing the announcement, data miners ShiinaBR and HYPEX announced on their Twitter accounts today that they had exclusive information about Eren Yeager being the next secret battle pass skin. Not long after that, both accounts also tweeted that there would be a new Mythic item based on the hip propulsion system from the anime.

FORTNITE x ATTACK ON TITAN – SEASON 2 BATTLE PASS 🔥



Received reliable info with @ShiinaBR that Eren Yeager is the secret skin. pic.twitter.com/2Rc3fGK8dW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 1, 2023

After tweeting about both of these new developments, the data miners both claimed that the next season will be futuristic and Japanese-themed, which fits with the secret battle pass skin being from an anime. All of this information comes from a singular source, according to the leakers, but it is yet to be confirmed if these leaks are true.

With the next Fortnite season starting in a week, many players are eager to find out as much as they can about the next season. Epic has begun teasing information about what players can expect with the addition of the Cipher quests going on until the end of the season. Players are being introduced to new factions and existing characters like the Oathbound are making moves on the island.

In the coming week, players will likely find out more information about Fortnite Chapter Four, season two, and the new details associated with it.