Fortnite OG Chapter One, season 2 map and all 17 landing spots

Fortnite OG Chapter One started off strong with season one, but it’s now evolving into season two to deliver even more fun. With this change, the island has shifted into a new map packed with plenty of great landing spots you can visit.

Picking the right landing spot straight from the battle bus is crucial. A bad POI will get you eliminated right away or leave you with little to no loot while a good one can set you up for success in the rest of the match. If you want to be prepared for when the battle bus takes off, here’s the full Fortnite OG Chapter One, season two map with all of the landing spots you can visit.

Full Fortnite OG Chapter 1, season two map

Where will you choose to land on the island? Image via Epic Games

The Fortnite OG Chapter One, season two map is nearly identical to the classic Fortnite Chapter One, season two map, except it’s missing Loot Lake as an officially named POI. Loot Lake still exists as the massive lake located to the north of Tilted Towers and south of Pleasant Park; it’s just not considered a named POI in Fortnite OG Chapter One, season two.

In comparison to the Fortnite Battle Royale map, the POIs around this one are a lot closer together. You can travel between locations much faster because of this, but it can also sometimes be easier for enemies to find you before you’re ready for a fight. Luckily for players, there are plenty of POIs around the map which gives you lots of different landing options.

All POIs on Fortnite OG Chapter 1, season two map

There are 17 POIs you can visit across the Fortnite OG Chapter One, season two map.

Anarchy Acres

Dusty Depot

Fatal Fields

Flush Factory

Greasy Grove

Haunted Hills

Junk Junction

Lonely Lodge

Moisty Mire

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Salty Springs

Shifty Shafts

Snobby Shores

Tilted Towers

Tomato Town

Wailing Woods

Best landing spots in Fortnite OG Chapter 1, season two

All of the locations featured on this map are quite iconic, which means there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with them. If you’re new to Fortnite or don’t remember all of these locations and you’re unsure where to start on this vast map, here’s a breakdown of some of the best locations to consider landing depending on what you’re looking for.

Tilted Towers

Easily one of the most iconic locations in Fortnite history, Tilted Towers is one of the overall best spots you can land at. It’s a superb location to drop at if you’re eager to quickly stock up on loot and start fighting other players since it’s always quite populated. This area has massive buildings with many floors which is why it’s so rich with loot and a consistently chosen spot by many players.

Retail Row

Retail Row is a great location to visit if you want lots of different buildings to choose from. It’s generally less popular than Tilted Towers which makes it easier to loot around. There are lots of houses and retail stores around this location which gives you lots of different spots to check for loot.

Whenever it returns, Retail Row is always one of my favorite spots to land. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park is fairly large and spaced out with lots of homes you can explore. This is a great spot to visit straight out of the battle bus since it’s usually fairly easy to acquire loot before encountering other players due to the decently large size of this location.

Fatal Fields

There aren’t as many buildings around Fatal Fields, but there are plenty of chests scattered around the outside parts of this area. The corn fields are a great looting and hiding spot to start off at since it’s super easy to sneak around this area without running into enemy players. Fatal Fields is also fairly vast which can be helpful for putting some distance between you and your opponents.

It’s best to land at locations that have lots of buildings so you have plenty of looting opportunities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of where you decide to go, it’s always best to choose a main POI as your landing point rather than a smaller Landmark or unnamed area. Even if you’re not interested in any of the best locations to land, try to choose one of the 17 POIs for the best chances of acquiring loot and setting yourself up for success throughout the rest of the round.

If you want a break from Fortnite OG, there’s plenty worth tackling in Fortnite Battle Royale. You might work on finding and using a Kinetic Blade, completing all Kendo’s Calling quests, damaging opponents in Shogun’s Arena, and gaining shields with Chug Splash or Chili Chug Splash.

