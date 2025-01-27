This might just be toughest Fortnite challenge yet

Even though the game includes plenty of weekly, daily, and story quests every season, Fortnite players have been trying a challenge of their own. The no-gun challenge may be the toughest Fortnite trend yet.

The basic premise of the zero gun, or zero weapon, challenge is to win a Victory Royale in Fortnite OG while using no damage-dealing weapons. So this means no gun, no rocket launcher, and no grenades allowed. As the challenge is player-made, the details differ depending on where they first heard about it.

Can you see the other bush camper building across Look Lake? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some players are doing a strictly “no-damage challenge” where they cannot use any items that cause damage, including traps, nor can they use impulse grenades or shockwave grenades to cause fall or boost their opponent into the storm. This is the tougher of the challenges, as it requires a combination of stealth and luck. It also requires the opposing player to die due to storm damage as the circle shrinks at the end, meaning you have to hide or stay mobile and heal up the entire time.

The second version is a no-gun challenge where you can use traps, grenades, and mobility items but no guns that require ammo. This would be easy enough in Fortnite Battle Royale, thanks to the Typhoon and Kinetic Blades, but in Fortnite OG, this is far tougher. This challenge still requires a lot of luck but also relies on strategy and skill.

u/DamnHare on Reddit’s FortNiteBR managed to get a win with the no-guns challenge by placing a trap on the first floor of a house and then leading their opponent towards it while they were both in the final storm circle. DamnHare also won in Fortnite Reload using the no guns challenge by using only Shockwave Grenades, Big Bush Bombs, a Grapple Gun, and meds. It is absolute chaos as the enemy gets blasted backward into the storm, has bushes thrown at them as a distraction, and never knows where you are going to be next.

It is easy enough to get to the top 5 with this strategy but harder to get a win. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A particularly tough strategy is to build a sky base. Streamers like Muselk on YouTube tried and failed with this strategy when it was first popular years ago, but it can be done—as long as other players don’t look up and catch you building your base. The sky base strategy only works if you have maxed out on every material and have med kits and bandages in your inventory in case you get stuck in the storm while building. It’s best tried in Fortnite OG thanks to there being no 500 limit on materials, unlike in Battle Royale and Reload.

If you want to try the no-gun challenge in Fortnite Battle Royale, you can use cars and the Typhoon Blade or Kinetic Blade for mobility and damage. As long as you aren’t using guns, it’s a win! The tougher challenge in this mode would be the zero damage challenge. To win a match without causing even 1HP of damage to the opponent would mean using high mobility items and hoping your enemy loses to storm damage. To help the process, you should collect as many Shockwave grenades as possible and use them to propel your enemy into the storm during the final circle when the damage is highest.

Anyone who wins a Victory Royale while dealing zero damage all match also wins the True Pacifist accolade alongside the regular Pacifist accolade, awarded to players who win without eliminating an opponent.

