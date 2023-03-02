Resident Evil could be coming to Fortnite again next season, according to leaks

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games right now thanks to its ability to partner with a seemingly endless amount of brands to bring all kinds of characters to the battle royale. The latest example seems to have been leaked early, with some data miners claiming that two Resident Evil skins will be released sometime during Chapter Four, season two of Fortnite.

The two skins are claimed to be Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield from Resident Evil 4, according to the two most popular Fortnite leakers, ShiinaBR and HYPEX. This would make sense with the release of the RE4 remake that’s expected to come out on March 24. With the next Fortnite season beginning in around a week, this would make sense as one of the earlier collaborations of the next season’s Item Shop.

FORTNITE x RESIDENT EVIL



Leon Kennedy & Claire Redfield are coming ot the itemshop in Season 2 according to the same source that contacted me & @ShiinaBR pic.twitter.com/FfM5ZMcIzl — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 2, 2023

If it’s like previous deals on the Epic Games Store, one or both of these skins could become available to players who pre-order or purchase the RE4 remake on that platform. But with it being two skins, it’s more likely that they will be sold as a bundle with cosmetic sets if this leak turns out to contain any truth.

With Leon and Claire being such popular characters from the world of Resident Evil, it’s likely that they’ll be highly sought after by fans. According to Shiina and HYPEX, this leak comes from the same person who said that Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan is coming as part of the Chapter Four, season two battle pass, so we’ll have a better idea if there’s any credibility when the battle pass launches on March 9.

In the meantime, fans should be working on challenges and unlocking Geralt before the season ends in less than a week.