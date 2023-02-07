Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now. This is partially thanks to the fact that developer Epic Games has introduced countless collaborations from entertainment franchises to the battle royale. Players have been waiting to unlock Geralt of Rivia since this season began, so many are pretty eager to get their hands on this skin.

Fortunately, Geralt was unlocked today and players can begin to complete challenges and get the character.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to unlock Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

How to get the Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite

With Geralt being this season’s secret battle pass skin, players will need to do a series of challenges to unlock the character. By scrolling to the battle pass on the main menu and opening the Geralt of Rivia page, you’ll see that you need to complete all five quests on the first page to unlock the skin and some of the other cosmetics.

These five quests include:

Activate five augments in different matches, one per match

Defeat a boss

Complete three bounties

Emote in the Citadel’s throne room

Deal 500 melee damage to opponents

There will also be a second page for the Geralt skin currently scheduled for Feb. 28, likely introducing the rest of the cosmetics and maybe even an alternate style. The first page gives you everything you need to start playing as the character, including a pickaxe, emote, and back bling all faithful to Geralt’s look in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite.