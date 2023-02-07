All challenges and rewards for Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite

The island will be nothing like Geralt has faced before.

Epic Games has once again managed to get another iconic gaming franchise inside Fortnite with the addition of Geralt of Rivia included in Chapter Four, season one. Many players have been eagerly awaiting since the chapter started at the beginning of December until the skin was finally released as part of the battle pass today.

Players will just need to complete a handful of challenges to unlock the secret skin and his starting cosmetic set. Here’s all the information you need to know about the challenges and rewards for Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite.

What are the quests to unlock Geralt of Rivia?



To unlock Geralt, you’ll need to make sure that you have the season’s battle pass since he’s only accessible through that. In the battle pass, scroll to the Geralt of Rivia section to see the first page has been unlocked. There are five challenges that players will need to complete on that page before Geralt’s actual skin will unlock.

The challenges and rewards on the first page of the Geralt of Rivia battle pass section include:

Geralt of Rivia loading screen: Activate five augments in different matches

Activate five augments in different matches Weapons of the Witcher back bling: Defeat a boss

Defeat a boss Muscle Memory spray: Complete three bounties

Complete three bounties Igni Sign emote: Emote at The Citadel’s throne room

Emote at The Citadel’s throne room Witcher’s Steel Sword: Deal 500 melee weapon damage to opponents

Once you’ve completed all of these quests, you’ll unlock the Geralt of Rivia skin with the rest of the cosmetic set ready to go.

The Witcher 3 follows the trend of crossovers from this season that tend to be aimed more toward mature audiences like Doom and Dead Space. That’s all the information you need to know about the challenges and rewards as part of the Geralt of Rivia crossover in Fortnite.