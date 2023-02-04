Fortnite reality augments: Full augment list, how to reroll, and more

Epic Games’ most recent addition to Fortnite completely altered the landscape of the wildly popular battle royale, fundamentally changing the combat with the inclusion of Reality Augments. These are temporary buffs that will appear as a choice to players during a match, with the effects lasting until the player is either eliminated or wins the lobby.

Players are able to stack multiple Reality Augments if they can survive long enough, gradually increasing their strength and ability throughout the course of the game. Though these benefits will expire once the match is over, the longer players last in any given lobby, the more they have the chance to collect.

All Reality Augments in Fortnite

Mechanical Archer : Gives players a Mechanical Explosive and Shockwave Bow.

: Gives players a Mechanical Explosive and Shockwave Bow. Light Fingers : Decreases reload time for Light Ammo weapons.

: Decreases reload time for Light Ammo weapons. Aerialist : Gives players Glider redeploy for the remainder of a match.

: Gives players Glider redeploy for the remainder of a match. Supercharged : Vehicles will have increased health and will no longer consume fuel.

: Vehicles will have increased health and will no longer consume fuel. Soaring Sprint : Players will be able to jump higher and with lower gravity while sprinting.

: Players will be able to jump higher and with lower gravity while sprinting. More Parkour : Players’ energy will regenerate after hurdling.

: Players’ energy will regenerate after hurdling. First Assault : The first bullet in any Assault Rifle magazine will deal extra damage.

: The first bullet in any Assault Rifle magazine will deal extra damage. Rifle Recycle : Weapons which use Medium Ammo have a chance to not consume ammunition.

: Weapons which use Medium Ammo have a chance to not consume ammunition. Bloodhound : Enemies struck by Marksman Rifles or Bow Shots are marked for a designated amount of time.

: Enemies struck by Marksman Rifles or Bow Shots are marked for a designated amount of time. Jelly Angler : Players receive a fishing rod that can be used anywhere on the map, but will only catch Jellyfish.

: Players receive a fishing rod that can be used anywhere on the map, but will only catch Jellyfish. Bow Specialist : Bows have decreased draw and reload time, and arrows automatically regenerate over time.

: Bows have decreased draw and reload time, and arrows automatically regenerate over time. Bush Warrior : While hidden in large foliage, players will regenerate both health and shields.

: While hidden in large foliage, players will regenerate both health and shields. Chug Gunner : Players receive a Chug Cannon.

: Players receive a Chug Cannon. Splash Medic : Players will have the chance to find a Chug Splash in every container.

: Players will have the chance to find a Chug Splash in every container. Demolition Munitions : Items that players destroy have the chance to drop explosives, though this excludes other player-built structures.

: Items that players destroy have the chance to drop explosives, though this excludes other player-built structures. Rushing Armory : Gives players Rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun.

: Gives players Rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun. Party Time : Players will gain balloons over time.

: Players will gain balloons over time. Pistol Amp : Pistols will have significantly increased magazine sizes.

: Pistols will have significantly increased magazine sizes. Storm Mark : Players can ping an area to highlight nearby enemies whenever the Storm changes.

: Players can ping an area to highlight nearby enemies whenever the Storm changes. Forecast : Players are always able to see where the next circle will appear.

: Players are always able to see where the next circle will appear. Tricked Out: Entering a car or truck applies Chonkers and Cow Catcher to the vehicle.

How to activate Reality Augments in Fortnite

In order to unlock Reality Augments in Fortnite, players will first need to complete the Reality Augment Tutorial, soon after The Oathbound set of quests become unlocked. After this, players can activate Augments in Fortnite as they appear.

To activate an Augment, players will need to wait until a blue text reading ‘Ready!’ appears on the right side of the screen, just below the minimap. Either press right on your controller’s d-pad or 7 on the keyboard to open the menu and select between two randomized Reality Augments.

Players will have the opportunity to stack multiple Augments, as this same blue text will appear at regular intervals over the course of a match.

How to reroll Reality Augments in Fortnite

If you do not like the two Reality Augments you have been presented with in Fortnite, or are simply looking for one specific buff, players have the ability to reroll. Whenever the selection screen appears, players simply must hold the ‘Reroll’ button at the bottom of the screen to open two new randomized Augments to take the spot.

Players should note that while the first reroll of every match is free, each ensuing reroll will cost 100 gold bars afterward.