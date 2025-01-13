Fortnite players are creeped out by Hatsune Miku’s face

As many of you may have noticed, the excitement surrounding Hatsune Miku’s impending arrival in Fortnite has increased over the past few weeks. Fans have been getting ready to see what the animated singer looks like as a Fortnite character. But as images get revealed, many in the community seem disappointed.

Popular Fortnite leaker Shiina revealed two new images for Fortnite Festival featuring the vocaloid star Hatsune Miku. Posted a day before the animated pop singer releases in Fortnite, the community had a few things to say about the way she looks in these leaked pictures. Those images were later confirmed by Epic Games, which posted the official news on its website.

Some players are not fans of how Hatsune looks. Image via Epic Games

Most comments about Hatsune Miku’s look in Fortnite concern her eyes. According to Reddit users and comments on X (formerly Twitter), there is something “off” about the eye spacing or positioning. “The face is so wrong… The rest is solid but it’s incredibly distracting at how off the face is,” one user remarked. Another just said, “This is cursed.”

Discussion surrounding the new character release may focus on how odd her face looks, but there is hope. As a few players have said, most Fortnite skins look a bit different in loading screens and key art, so there is hope they will look better when we see them in the lobby. The main issue may be that the face isn’t very animated, but once players see her dancing or emoting, Hatsune Miku’s face may seem less off-putting.

The outfit comes with different styles. Image via Epic Games

Some fans on X and Reddit are concerned that the face “doesn’t even look like her” and that she seems “bored and plain.” With so much debate around this issue right now, we may just see a hasty redesign by Epic If not, players will have to get used to Hatsune Miku’s new look, whether it is “off-putting” or not. Of course, those negative reviews of her looks aren’t the only voices in the crowd; they just happen to be the loudest right now. Many fans are happy to see the vocaloid performer in Fortnite, and think the new skin looks “so good,” “pretty,” and they are excited for her to be in the game. And they have a lot to be excited about as the new season of Fortnite Festival approaches.

When the new season of Fortnite Festival lands, you will be treated to a new Music Pass that will either cost 1,400 V-Bucks or be claimed for free if you are a Fortnite Crew subscriber. The pass will automatically unlock the Neko Hatsune Miku outfit, including a LEGO Fortnite style. You will also have an extra unlockable style at the end of the Music Pass—the Brite Hatsune Miku style—inspired by the Brite Bomber. Your Music Pass will also have Neko Miku Keytar and Guitar to claim with extra Brite styles.

