All leaked Hatsune Miku items in Fortnite

A new season of Fortnite Festival is kicking off, with Hatsune Miku taking over from Snoop Dogg on center stage—and the items centered around Miku have now been shown.

Fortnite Festival will introduce Miku with a new battle pass and plenty of songs to play along with. You will be able to use the items in other modes, such as Battle Royale, where applicable.

We’ve got all the details on the Hatsune Miku items coming to Fortnite in the latest update below.

All Hatsune Miku items in Fortnite

Plenty to earn. Image via Epic Games

The main lures of the Hatsune Miku collaboration will be the skins, with two available during the event. The first, NEKO Miku, will be available in the latest Festival pass, while the classic Haksune Miku skin will be available from the shop.

The Festival Pass features several free rewards, including the Shatter Sonic Guitar as a final reward. Free rewards also include four new Jam Tracks, the Paper Lantern Aura, the Shamisen Electric Base, and the Break Emote.

For those picking up the premium pass, or for anyone who has a Fortnite Crew membership, additional rewards are available. The Neko Hatsune Miku Outfit will be immediately unlocked on purchase, while the final reward is the Brite Hatsune Miky Style inspired by Brite Bomber and the Fortnite Battle Royale Supply Llama.

The Neko Miku Guitar and Niko Miku Keytar are the two items available with the premium pass, the latter of which has an unlockable Miku Brite Style. Toward the end of the pass, the M@GICAL☆CURE! LOVE ♥ SHOT! Jam Track is unlocked—along with additional Jam Tracks from Britney Spears, Cake, and Jennifer Lopez.

Splash out. Image via Epic Games

In the shop, the Hatsune Miku Bundle includes the classic Haksune Miku Outfit, Pack-Sune Miku Back Bling, Miku Live Emote, Miku Miku Beam Emote, Miku Light Contrail, Hatsune’s Mic-u, Miku’s Beat Drums, and another Jam Track.

The Daisy 2.0 Jam Track and World Is Mine Jam Track are available to purchase in the shop separately, while there is also the Hatsune Miku Cyclone Bundle that includes the Cyclone Car Body, Miku Rider Beam Decal, Miku Rider Lite Decal, Bat Boy Decale, Flames Decal, L-ITA 99 Decal, Silver Decal, Stripes Decal, and Whiteout Decal.

