Genius or toxic? Fortnite players discover a new way to eliminate enemies

Fortnite players discovered an underground cave full of loot and elemental chests this season. This hidden space offers a new and terrible way of eliminating enemies if you dare to try.

Recommended Videos

Before we go into details of how you can test out this trick, as shown by a Fortnite community player on Facebook, we must warn you that it is a potentially risky move. It can backfire horribly if you get trapped inside yourself, and you could be reported for exploiting a bug. Is it worth it for the laughs? We’ll let you be the judge of that.

Crash your SUV into the blue port-a-potty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The trick is to trap an enemy in the underground cave by removing the port-a-potty from above ground. This technically shouldn’t be possible as usually the traversable port-a-potty system can’t be damaged or removed. Somehow, though, this one can be broken, leaving whoever is in the cave to be left there indefinitely. This only works in Zero Build because in build mode the player can just create ramps to make their way out. If you ever get caught inside, it is possible to use a Wind Sprite or a Void Oni Mask to escape the cave. So remember to grab one before you venture down there, just in case.

Before you land, glide down the road between Magic Mosses and Pumped Power and get in a car. There is usually an SUV parked on the road before the bridge. Drive to the center of Magic Mosses where you will find a group of three large buildings surrounding a smaller hut. You will want to focus on a large building with a port-a-potty outside and a small hut in the middle.

Drive into Magic Mosses and find the port-a-potty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Boost straight into the port-a-potty outside the large building and exit the vehicle. This is a good time to loot up and get some shields before going to the hut next door. Now, you can either wait nearby for an enemy to make their way into the cave, or you can try and tempt them down there.

If you want to try the risky move of tempting them down to the cave yourself, we recommend taking a Wind Sprite with you, as that is the best way to get out of the trap. Open all the chests and grab what you can, dropping any mythic weapons you don’t want into the water to tempt players to join you. Once the enemy drops down, you can use your Sprite to float up and out, leaving them behind. If you want to be extra toxic, you can emote at the platform above as they run into the two available port-a-potties only to discover they are not working.

Underground is a secret cave full of chests and a couple of escape loos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most players who try this end up feeling sorry for the one they trapped in the cave and throw down Shockwave Grenades, Wind Sprites, or whatever they can to help them. As we mentioned before, this is a mean trick, so try it at your own risk!

This bug will most likely be fixed as soon as Epic Games realizes what players are doing, so if you want to test it out, get to Magic Mosses as quickly as possible.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy