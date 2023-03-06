Fortnite Season 2’s name, logo, and hashtag have been leaked

Things are about to get mega-interesting in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter four, season two is almost upon us, and thanks to leaks, we already know the name, logo, and hashtag for the next season.

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, season two will be called MEGA and will have the #FortniteMEGA hashtag. The logo for the next season will feature two Japanese characters which also spell out “mega.”

HYPEX and Fortnite fans discovered that #FortniteMEGA is not the only hashtag as you will also find additional information if you use #GoToMEGA hashtag.

At this stage, it’s hard to predict what will be the main theme of the season as we only have a handful of hints, but the community speculates we might see the return of fabled Mega Mall point of interest.

Mega Mall was first added to the game in season nine and it included a mall area with many stores and a residential area. Unfortunately, Mega Mall was infested by Cube monsters during Fortnitemares 2018, never to be seen again.

Some fans speculate that MEGA is only the name of the upcoming season and that the theme will be neo Tokyo that will have a Bladerunner and cyberpunk vibe with dystopian elements and futuristic surroundings.

At the moment, nothing is confirmed by Epic Games, but bearing in mind the season will roll out on March 9, we can expect official trailer and reveal any day now.