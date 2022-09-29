Cyberpunk 2077 has broken a new milestone thanks to anime

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a resurgence in players since the release of its anime counterpart Cyberpunk: Edgerunners earlier this month.

The dystopian first-person game has reached 20 million players throughout the game’s history, breaking a milestone for what was considered somewhat of a flop.

Cyberpunk 2077 was littered with bugs and glitches at launch, making the game nearly unplayable for some players. But after quite some time, the game has landed on its feet.

The Cyberpunk Twitter account shared its success on Sept. 29, praising the fans of the title, saying, “Thank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife!”

Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City – partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry’s songs.



Thank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife! pic.twitter.com/ifFLhg6npO — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 28, 2022

The game has also hyped the release of its one and only upcoming DLC, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, with the surge in player base eager to experience what it has to offer.

Only a week ago, Cyberpunk announced that there was a surge in players, detailing a collection of 1 million players per day, mainly due to the release of the anime series.

The player count remained consistently at 1 million each day after the anime was released, clearly spurring the desire to dust off the video-game title once more.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was released on Sept. 13, 2022, and has put the wind in the sails of the once-forgotten title.