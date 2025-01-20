This dev isn’t releasing its game on PC to prevent modders from making ‘vulgar versions’ of characters

TeamKill, the developer behind the upcoming sci-fi third-person action horror game Code Violet, reveals why the game will never be released on PC.

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), TeamKill explained Code Violet won’t be released on PC to prevent people from modding “vulgar versions” of the game’s characters. “We hold our voice actresses and actors with high regard, as well as our artistic vision for the game and story, and reject any form of destroying that with sexual mods,” the dev stated. “Making a joke out of our art and possibly tarnishing the reputation of our voice actresses and actors is not worth the extra money we can make.”

Code Violet is a sci-fi title where players must unravel many secrets. Image by TeamKill

For better or worse, modders have formed the unsung backbone of the video game industry. And, in some cases like Skyrim, mods have added to the longevity of the title and made it more fun for many people. There are also other great games out there like Stanley Parable, which was a mod for Half-Life 2. Even DOTA 2 was once a mod for Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos.

Some people, however, use mods as an opportunity to sexualize characters by removing clothing or giving them a more scandalous appearance. While many developers ban players from using such mods on their titles, TeamKill has gone a step further and decided to not release the game on PC, a platform where the modders work.

Some players applaud the developer’s strong stance on such a sensitive issue, but others are simply calling it a “marketing stunt.” In the eyes of skeptics, the developer is just trying to earn free publicity in an attempt to outdo its previous title, Quantum Error, which received a relatively low Metacritic score. Moreover, the developer also stated that it’s not releasing the game on Xbox due to not having the “expertise or manpower to port to that platform,” as it’s just a small team of four people.

Code Violet is set to be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 in July.

