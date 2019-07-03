Fortnite players spot portals at Mega Mall

Something strange is happening in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Players spotted a few portals spread around Mega Mall this morning when they jumped into their matches. These portals teleport players around this point of interest, and they look a lot like the ones from Netflix series Stranger Things.

r/FortNiteBR – I just find these in Mega Mall. Fortnite x Stranger Things confirmed? r/FortNiteBR: The developer supported, community run subreddit dedicated to the Fortnite: Battle Royale game mode by Epic Games.

And we know thanks to data miners that Epic Games is planning a collaboration with Netflix to bring some elements from Stranger Things to Fortnite. These data miners found sound files and character skins related to the series in Fortnite files a few weeks ago, which means they’re already in the game and most likely ready to be pushed live whenever the collaboration is officially announced.

Epic has yet to confirm this new mashup, though.

This would be yet another mashup between Fortnite and movies or TV shows this season. Players already got a special game mode and exclusive skins for the release of both Avengers: Endgame and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. If Epic confirms this new collaboration with Netflix for Stranger Things, it will be the first time Fortnite features elements from a TV show in the game.

The portals are a clear sign that this mashup is happening, but we have yet to know if there will be special game modes or challenges for Stranger Things. With portals popping up in default playlists, it could mean that Epic is instead changing the default Fortnite map temporarily without making a new mode. If data miners are correct, at least players will get skins to buy in the Item Shop.

But Fortnite players are currently playing a special event called 14 Days of Summer, which ends on July 8. Maybe that’s when Epic will replace all the summer-themed decorations for anything related to Stranger Things.