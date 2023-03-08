Fortnite MEGA leaks seem to show a new vehicle and skins coming to the game

Fortnite Chapter Four, season one ends in less than 48 hours, and Epic Games is gearing up for the new season with teasers featuring characters from the next battle pass. In the latest round, not only has Epic shown off more outfits, but it also looks like the developer has given the first look at the rumored new vehicle coming to the game as part of this next season.

There seem to be two additional skins shown in the teasers, including the stealthy Highwire and the retro Imani. While both of these skins look awesome and fit the neo-Tokyo theme, what’s more interesting is the bike that Highwire can be seen leaning against, with a couple of them in the background as well.

The bike appears structurally similar to the bike that players are familiar with from this season, although it’s a little flatter on the sides. It resembles more of a street racing bike as opposed to the dirt bikes that are currently in the game. You can’t get the best look from the image provided, but it looks like it might just be a bike that offers a different style.

These skins were previously shown by data miners as part of the leaks from Chapter Four, season two. However, thanks to Fortnite‘s Instagram, we can also get a look at the other cosmetics that will come as part of their sets. Epic has uploaded galleries in the style of banners on Instagram, with cosmetics taking up the extra images.

Highwire will come with claw-like pickaxes and a purple glider while the cel-shaded Imani will have broken record pickaxes, a roaring tiger back bling, and a floating record glider.

With the skins and bike already having been leaked, this first official look serves as confirmation but likely has less effect on fans than it would have if it had been a surprise.