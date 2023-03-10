How to get the secret battle pass skin Eren Jaeger in Chapter 4, season 2

Fortnite MEGA is beginning and players from around the world are excited to hop into the latest season of the battle royale to see what changes the developer has in store. As previously leaked, an Attack on Titan collaboration is part of the latest Fortnite season, with Eren Jaeger the secret battle pass skin in Chapter Four, season two.

With Attack on Titan being a wildly successful anime series, many are curious about how they can play as their favorite protagonist.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the new secret battle pass skin of Eren Jaeger released in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.

How to unlock Eren Jaeger in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2

As with every other past Fortnite secret battle pass skin, players will have the opportunity to unlock the skin by completing several challenges they unlock later in the season. Seeing as this is Epic’s spring season, it’s likely players can expect this to unlock sometime around April or May, with a date likely being on the character’s screen when the game goes live.

There will be a full cosmetic set as well as an alternate style, although players won’t know what that second style looks like until after the first round of cosmetics is unlocked. Some have floated the idea the alternate style for the skin could be Jaeger’s Titan form, but players won’t know for sure for a couple of months.

If your only reason for purchasing the battle pass is to get the Eren Jaeger skin, you can likely wait a couple of months before the skin becomes available. It’s likely not even in the files yet, as they are usually added the week ahead of release.