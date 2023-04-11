How to find Scout Regiment Foot Lockers in Fortnite

Patch v24.20 is now live and with it, Attack on Titan’s most popular characters grappled into Fortnite. In addition to iconic battle pass skins, fans will also get to fly around the map with ODM Gear while also experimenting with other weapons from the anime.

Attack on Titan items like ODM Gear and Thunder Spears can be found all around the Fortnite map, but fans will be guaranteed to get their hands on one of them if they open a Scout Regiment Foot Locker. This is a new chest variant that stores Attack on Titan gear.

Where to find Scout Regiment Foot Lockers in Fortnite

Players can find the most Scout Regiment Foot Lockers in Shattered Labs on the Fortnite map.

These chests spawn all around the map, but there seems to be a cluster in Shattered Labs as the location is home to seven Scout Regiment Foot Lockers. As an alternative, players can also visit The Citadel or Knotty Nets. You can check the spots for all of the Scout Regiment Foot Lockers via interactive maps like this one from Fortnite.gg.

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

Given the number of Scout Regiment Foot Lockers in Shattered Labs, the point of interest is likely to be a hot drop in the upcoming days. If you happen to get your hands on one of the lockers, it might be a decent idea to rotate to another location so you can have more time experimenting with the new gear.

During this limited-time release event, Attack on Titan items will play an incremental role in Fortnite’s gameplay as players will implement the new gear into their loadouts to secure more Victory Royales in the process.