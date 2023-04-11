Attack on Titan’s most popular characters grapple into Fortnite with latest update

Fortnite has been going hard on anime characters since December 2021 when it brought Naruto and friends to the title. Following two other successful anime collaborations, Attack on Titan has been teased as part of the battle pass since the start of Chapter Four, season two, but it’s finally here. Fans can now earn Eren on the battle pass, or find Mikasa and Captain Levi in the Item Shop.

That’s not the only Attack on Titan content coming as part of this update, with the classic ODM gear that the slayers use to get around also joining the game. Players will be able to use that gear to get in close to locations inspired by the anime, although some will take more searching through basements in Anvil Square to find.

The ODM gear will allow players to grapple, similar to the Grapple Glove, launching themselves into the air before striking their enemies down from the sky with the gear’s built-in blades. After you strike at your enemies, you can make a quick getaway by launching yourself back into the air. Once players have become familiar with the gear, they can attack the Titan Targets around the island to test their skills.

Image via Epic Games

Both Captain Levi and Mikasa will have their own items as well as a bundle where players can purchase both, with Eren’s cosmetics being seen on the battle pass since near the season’s launch. Their included gear is as follows:

Captain Levi outfit Transformation Serum back bling

Mikasa Ackerman outfit Ore Light back bling



Image via Epic Games

Players can also represent their favorite regiment of Titan fighters, with the new Regiment Cloak back bling allowing characters to represent the Garrison, Military Police, Cadet Corps, or Scout.

Attack on Titan isn’t the only new content that comes as part of the v24.20 update, with a shiny new weapon, the wrist-mounted Thunder Spears. These shoot out and attach to walls or enemies before exploding and dealing damage, which seems similar to the Excalibur Rifle from last season. They won’t be included as part of the Competitive update.

Fortnite is also bringing back dirt bikes, but not in Competitive, in addition to the Victory Crown Royale that was added at the start of this season, allowing players to choose how they do their tricks on the island. The update is also bringing back the Port-a-Bunker and introducing a Rare-rarity version of the Kinetic Blade that has only two dash charges as opposed to the current three. It can spawn in the same places as the Epic version.

These new changes are likely to change up the game’s combat for the next two weeks or longer, with movement players likely to find many interesting ways to use the ODM gear.