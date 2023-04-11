Where to get ODM Gear in Fortnite

The Omni-Directional Gear from Attack on Titan is an incredibly useful weapon that allows the different regiments to stand the smallest chance against the Titans.

This gear has been faithfully recreated in Fortnite, as shown from the previous teaser trailers leading up to the release of Eren Yeager and the other AoT skins coming to the Item Shop.

Here’s all the information you need to know about where to get the ODM Gear in Fortnite.

Where does the ODM Gear spawn in Fortnite?

According to Fortnite‘s v24.10 blog post, the ODM Gear is “Retrievable from the ground, Chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers,” so players should head to POIs with the highest chance of those spawning. Anvil Square is also mentioned by name in the blog post, so that may be a good place to look for the special new chests, the Scout Regiment Foot Lockers.

Epic Games also confirmed the ODM Gear would work similarly in the game as it does in the anime, allowing players to launch themselves into the sky and grapple between points like the vaulted Grapple Glove. This gear will, however, also allow players to launch themselves into the air, strike an enemy with the built-in blades, and then launch themselves back into the sky.

This will be a big hit among movement players who got the most out of previous items like the Shockwave Hammer and the Grapple Glove/Spider-Man Web Slingers. There will likely be quests that require the use of this tool during Syndicate Week Five when the game updates.