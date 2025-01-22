Fortnite fans thrilled by rumors of King Of The Hill collab

Fortnite pop culture collaborations just keep coming, with the latest big rumor being that the retro ’90s cartoon King Of The Hill will appear in 2025. Reliable leaks online suggest that the characters from Arlen, Texas, will make an appearance, which is great news for fans of Hank, Peggy, Bobby, and the rest.

FNBRIntel first announced the leak on X (formerly Twitter) and then reposted by a few other reputable Fortnite leak posters, including ShiinaBR. The news soon broke on the subreddit r/FortniteLeaks, where fans of the game and the show were excitedly discussing the possibility.

The main talking points for the King Of The Hill X Fortnite collab have been about what classic scenes, characters, and voice lines fans want to see as emotes and outfits. The first emote that comes to many fans is a lineup of characters sipping beers and saying “Yup,” just like Hank, Bill, Boomhauer, and Dale would do. One Fortnite and King Of The Hill fan said, “If this isn’t an emote, I’m not playing!”

This scene as an emote was the first on many players’ wishlists. Image via 20th Century Fox

When it comes to the most popular characters, Hank and Bobby were mentioned often, as was conspiracy theorist Dale. A lot of fans said they wouldn’t want a Hank Hill skin unless the skin had his trademark flat butt. As some of you may remember, Hank suffers from “diminished gluteal syndrome,” meaning his butt cheeks are nonexistent. Some players suggest that if he is going to be in Fortnite, his outfit must be accurate, while others say this is his chance to have the cheeks he has always dreamed of.

If Bobby Hill gets added to Fortnite, fans ask for his purse as a pickaxe and an emote where he shouts, “That’s my purse! I don’t know you!” from the self-defense episode in season six. Bobby is such an icon, especially in this episode, that it would be a real shame not to include him in the collaboration.

That’s my purse! I don’t know you! Image via 20th Century Fox

Speaking of King Of The Hill iconic characters, Dale Gribble was mentioned more than a few times in the r/FortniteLeaks discussion. The one thing players want more than anything else is an emote where they get to throw “pocket sand” into another player’s face.

Aside from wanting to play as Hank, Peggy, or Bobby, a lot of fans are far more interested in what emotes they will find in the Item Shop. A lawnmower traversal emote is a good shout, as this fits pretty nicely into the Fortnite world, and we all know how much they love to add a traversal emote. Pocket Sand, That’s My Purse, and Drinking Beers would all be synced emotes, although the beer would more than likely be substituted for a Chug Splash or small shield potion. Fans will be happy if they add an occasional “yup” as you emote.

The news of a Fortnite X King Of The Hill collaboration may come as no surprise to King Of The Hill fans, who have been keenly awaiting the reboot of the classic animated sitcom since 2023. A King Of The Hill reboot has apparently been pushed back to early 2025, and with the leaked Fortnite collab, this looks even more plausible than ever.

