Fortnite is constantly introducing new content with each biweekly update, oftentimes being things that no one quite expected. As part of the v24.20 update, Epic has added some wrist-mounted projectiles called Thunder Spears. They shoot out and stick to structures, exploding and dealing enough damage to be able to destroy them.

Here’s all the information you need to know where to get the Thunder Spears in Fortnite.

Where do the Thunder Spears spawn in Fortnite?

According to Fortnite‘s v24.10 blog post, the Thunder Spears will be “retrievable from the ground, Chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers.” Players should look for them in places that have the highest chance of Loot Spawning. Places like Mega City might work, but the blog post also mentions Anvil Square by name.

These are interesting new weapons as part of the AoT event, having been used against the Armored Titan in the manga and anime. It will serve similar purposes on the island, being used by players to take down armored buildings and any opponents foolish enough to get in the way. It’s unclear how long they’ll be in the game, so players should test them out for themselves.

As part of the Week Five quests, players will likely need to use new items like the Thunder Spears to fight off enemies. These quests will reward extra AoT cosmetics and experience toward more battle pass levels.