How to get the Spider-Man mythic weapon, Web-Shooters, in Fortnite

Epic Games has found a way to make each Fortnite chapter and season as memorable as possible. Fans worked tirelessly to save the Fortnite universe during the second chapter and there were a bunch of notable cameos to help them with the cause.

Fortnite’s third chapter just kicked off and it came with a banger of a battle pass. From Spider-Man to The Rock, portraying The Foundation, players will be able to unlock a ton of cool skins through the season’s battle pass.

Spider-Man also brought some of his hometown elements with him. Players can find the Daily Bugle building on the map and swing around the map just like Spidey does in New York.

To start slinging webs, though, you’ll need to get your hands onto Spider-Man’s mythic weapon called Web-Shooters.

Where to find the Spider-Man mythic weapon in Fortnite

Based on Epic’s release schedule, Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters shouldn’t be in Fortnite at the moment. The mythic weapon was scheduled for a Dec. 11 release, but there have been players who have been able to get their hands on the Web-Shooters prior to their debut.

Though it’s unclear whether this is a bug or an early surprise for fans, here’s where you can get yourself a pair of Web-Shooters in Fortnite.

Collect 400 gold from completing NPC quests or gathering them from players you take down.

Head toward Greasy Grove to find Guaco, who hangs around in a Mexican restaurant.

Use your gold to acquire the Web-Shooters from Guaco.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Web-Shooters can be equipped with all the skins in the game and it may take a little practice before you can start swinging around without any downtime. When you miss a shot, the Web-Shooters will go on a cooldown, preventing you from performing back-to-back swings in most cases. Swinging around buildings feels quite natural and nice, so some players will likely try to implement this new weapon into high-level gameplay.