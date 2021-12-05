Where to find the Daily Bugle in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1 | Daily Bugle location in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

Over the course of the last couple of seasons, Fortnite fans welcomed many Marvel characters to the game. Spider-Man is the next hero in line, with his movie coming in recently.

Not only will players be able to unlock Spider-Man as a playable skin through the Battle Pass, but they’ll also be able to explore some of the most iconic pieces of the franchise inside Fortnite. The Daily Bugle has also taken its place on the Fortnite map and players can visit the newspaper by traveling toward the northeast end of the map.

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

The Daily Bugle is inside a valley formed by an exposed rocky mountain. The buildings in the vicinity of The Daily Bugle will have webs covering them as another nod to Spider-Man.

As players load into a match, they’ll also be able to discover other new landmarks which will be available throughout the season. The left side of the map is covered in snow, fitting with the holiday season.