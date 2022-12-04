Trail Thrasher dirt bike locations in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one

Fortnite has managed to keep and grow its audience over the last five years thanks to the evolutions that the game has gone through. While it has a similar aesthetic, the current version of the game is entirely different than the one fans started with. One of the newest improvements includes the addition of the Trail Thrasher dirt bike.

These new vehicles will allow players to zip across the Island at high speeds, using ramps and other terrains to explore what’s now possible. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Trail Thrasher dirt bike locations in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

Where to find the Trail Thrasher dirt bike in Fortnite Chapter 4

Like with all other vehicles, there are no guaranteed spawn locations for where to find the Trail Thrasher dirt bike. Some of the suggested locations include Lonely Labs, which may have a higher chance of spawning a dirt bike. This isn’t guaranteed though.

Another place you can look is where vehicles have a higher chance of spawning, which means you’ll need to hit up all of the gas stations. The garages next to the gas pumps usually have one of the game’s vehicles in them, which may include the Trail Thrasher dirt bike.

Since they’re like other vehicles, all you need to do is to walk over to the vehicle and press the associated button to hop on it. The controls are similar to other vehicles, except that you can drift around corners or charge a jump to get around objects and perform tricks.