Fortnite’s Attack on Titan event finally has a release date

Fortnite Chapter Four, season two has had a lot of anime fans’ attention after it was revealed that Eren Yeager would be part of the battle pass this season. Many players are eager to fight as the slayer from Attack on Titan, and now fans finally have an official release date for when he will be unlocked, as well as the promise of a second AoT skin.

Revealed in the trailer posted to the official Fortnite Twitter account today, the Attack on Titan crossover is expected to begin after the update this coming Tuesday, April 11. It’s unclear how big of a crossover event this will be, but it’s already been confirmed to at least include the addition of Mikasa from the anime as well. Since Eren is the Secret battle pass skin, it’s likely that Mikasa will be in the Item Shop.

Players can also get a better look at the propulsion system that many have assumed is coming to the game as the latest Mythic movement system. Players can see both characters using the propulsion system as well as the two blades that the characters use to fight off Titans in the anime. This could be a part of that new propulsion system or be separate weapons as part of the event.

Previous Fortnite anime events have included things like Creative Islands, earnable cosmetics through a unique lobby tab, and other in-game items. It’s unclear how extensive this event will be, but it’s sure to bring back a couple of fans who’ve been waiting specifically for this new cosmetics and Mythic to release.