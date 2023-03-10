Here are the Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2 patch notes

Fortnite Chapter Four, season two is finally here, bringing with it a whole set of new changes to the battle royale. Here’s all the information you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter Four, season two battle royale patch notes.

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games in the world, even after over five years have passed since its initial start date. Epic Games is able to keep audiences interested through frequent content updates that introduce a wide range of new cosmetics, weapons, and locations to the game that completely change the meta.

What are the patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2?

Fortnite updated its blog early in the morning on March 10. There were a lot of new items added as part of the new season, with the biggest attractions likely being the large biome addition to the map. Epic revealed a lot of it in trailers as a lead-up to the newest season of the game.

As you can see, Fortnite MEGA is planned to be a season filled to the brim with action-packed moments featuring interesting new characters.

New vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

There are two new vehicles added to the game as part of this season’s update, including the rumored new bike, which is officially called the Victory Crown Rogue. There is also be a new four-seater car called the Nitro Drifter, with both vehicles having the power to drift and use nitro to boost through the streets of Mega City.

New and returning weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

There will be four new weapons added to the battle royale this season, providing a range of new possibilities for players. These new weapons in Fortnite MEGA include:

Kinetic Blade: Melee katana with a standard slash and a special dash attack

Melee katana with a standard slash and a special dash attack Havoc Suppressed AR: A little quieter than other ARs, providing focused fire on enemies at medium to long range.

A little quieter than other ARs, providing focused fire on enemies at medium to long range. Havoc Pump Shotgun: A tighter-focused shotgun that provides high damage at close range

A tighter-focused shotgun that provides high damage at close range Overclocked Pulse Rifle: It looks like an energy rifle similar to other ARs in the game, and apparently it can only be found on a POI that rifts in.

There are also a number of returning weapons from a previous season, whether they be unvaulted or carried over from the previous season. These returning weapons include:

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Cobra DMR

Dragon’s Breath Sniper

Combat Shotgun

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG

Heisted Blink Mag SMG

Maven Auto Shotgun

Red-Eye Assault Rifle

Twin MAg SMG

Tactical Pistol

Chug Cannon

Legendary Slurp Juice change

While Slurp Juice was a popular item before, this new change to the item is likely to be even more popular among fans. Slurp Juice is now a Legendary item that restores a lot of shields and health at the same time over a short period of time. It will be a much more valuable healing item in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.

New and returning Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

Reality Augments are one of the most popular new systems from the game in a while. These new Augments will provide new bonuses to Shotgun players and loot spawns. They include:

Dumpster Diving: Loot spawns near you when leaving a hiding place.

Loot spawns near you when leaving a hiding place. Treasure Hunter: Nearby chests will be unlocked the first time that you enter a POI.

Nearby chests will be unlocked the first time that you enter a POI. Slap Surplus: Find Slap Juice in every chest, with some chests having two

Find Slap Juice in every chest, with some chests having two Munitions Slide: Get medium ammo by sliding.

Get medium ammo by sliding. Medium Ammo Amp: Weapons with medium ammo will have increased magazine size.

Weapons with medium ammo will have increased magazine size. Shotgun Recycle: Weapons using Shotgun ammo have a chance not to consume ammo per shot.

Weapons using Shotgun ammo have a chance not to consume ammo per shot. Dignified Finish: Eliminations refresh the cooldown for the Kinetic Blade’s dash attack.

There will also be a number of carry-over Reality Augments from Chapter Four, season two, and it seems anything not listed has been vaulted for now. The returning Augments include:

Light Fingers

Sniper Surplus

Aerialist

Chug Gunner

Jelly Angler

Bloodhound

Shadow Striker

More Parkour

Keymaster

Map changes in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

There is a whole new biome added to the map, with teal-tinted grass accented by cherry blossoms and neon lights from the Mega City POI. In the large city, players will be able to get around quickly using the variety of rails around the game. The city isn’t the only major POI, as four new locations were added to the southeast portion of the island.

A new battle pass

Epic revealed all of the battle pass skins from this season, including the secret skin of Eren Jaeger. None of the main skins are a collaboration, something that had previously been pointed out by fans of the game. It seems that Epic was listening and is letting its own character artists shine inside the Fortnite MEGA season.

Competitive Changes in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

As with each season, a number of items won’t be included in the Competitive modes at the start of the season due to balance issues. The following items won’t be included in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2 at the start of the season:

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Heisted Exotics

Chug Cannon

Sniper Surplus Reality Augment

Chug Gunner Reality Augment

Victory Crown Rogue bike

Nitro Drifter Car

The two new vehicles have the potential to be added depending on Epic’s monitoring of how they’re used in the game.

Legacy Fortnite changes to PC

Epic Games has tried to be upfront about this change for months, stating that players using anything before Windows 10 will no longer be able to run Fortnite on PC. It hasn’t stated why this change is occurring, but many assume it has something to do with Unreal Engine 5 or some kind of conflicting feature or program coming down the line.

Players who don’t have access to a computer with an updated operating system can still play the game by streaming it through cloud programs like Xbox Cloud Gaming or NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

There have been many other leaks for Chapter Four, season two of Fortnite, so expect many exciting events throughout the season. Everything from Resident Evil to the potential for a new Star Wars Mythic is possible now that many of the data miner’s previous leaks have been confirmed.