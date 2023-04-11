Here are the patch notes for Fortnite v24.20

Before retiring until Easter 2024, the Easter Bunny is making a final stop in Fortnite to deliver update v24.20. With a belly full of cake and a basket full of eggs, the Easter Bunny is dropping the Attack on Titan collaboration that includes Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann skins along with neat cosmetics, more weapons for all those bloodthirsty players, and Dirt Bikes.

By now, you’re most likely sitting at the edge of your seat, impatiently waiting to see the Attack on Titan skins and cosmetics. So, let’s jump straight into the Patch v24.20 patch notes.

Fortnite v24.20 patch notes

Attack on Titan collaboration

Image via Epic Games

When Fortnite Chapter four, season two started on March 10, there were rumors about a potential Attack on Titan collaboration. With Fortnite’s v24.20 update though, the collaboration is longer just a foolish dream for anime fans, as unique Attack on Titan items and skins are finally making their way to the game.

Image via Epic Games

Scattered across the island, ODM Gear and Thunder Spears should be your weapon of choice in the v24.20 update. Both can be found on the ground, in various chests, and a new type of chest—Scout Regiment Footlockers.

If you’re more of a collector, this patch will be a unique opportunity to get your hands on Eren Jaeger, Captain Levi, and Mikasa Ackermann. While Eren Jaeger is only obtainable via the Battle Pass and comes with special quests, Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann, as well as their assets, are up for grabs in the shop.

But, if you’re a fan who just wants some free goodies, you can unlock the Courageous Mikasa spray by completing the week five quest, and the Scowling Levi emoticon by completing the first Trigger Happy Trial.

On top of all of this, you can find Jaeger’s Family Basement on the island. It won’t be that easy to find though, as it is well hidden in Anvil Square.

Unvaulted items

Patch v24.20 is bringing back the iconic Dirt Bikes for the Spring season. This means you’ll once again feel the wind in your hair as you wave goodbye to enemies too slow to catch you.

Balance Changes

Unvaulted the Port-A-Bunker in Zero Build.



in Zero Build. Introduced a Rare-rarity Kinetic Blade . With identical damage to the Epic Kinetic Blade, this Rare counterpart has only two Kinetic Dash charges. Rare Kinetic Blades can be found from the ground and Kinetic Blade stands.



. With identical damage to the Epic Kinetic Blade, this Rare counterpart has only two Kinetic Dash charges. Rare Kinetic Blades can be found from the ground and Kinetic Blade stands. Reduced the max headshot damage of the Mythic Havoc Pump Shotgun.



Reduced the accuracy and hipfire rate of the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle.



In Trios and Squads, reduced the number of Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifles dropped by capturing a rifting-in POI.



In Trios and Squads, reduced the number of Mythic Havoc Pump Shotguns found inside Vaults

Competitive Notes

Thunder Spears are not included in Arena or tournaments.



Dirt Bikes are not included in Arena or tournaments.



Major Bug Fixes