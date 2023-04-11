Epic Games hasn’t been shying away from anime collaborations in the last year and a half, with an Attack on Titan crossover confirmed to be incoming since the start of Chapter Four, season two. With the release of the v24.20 update, players are finally getting an opportunity to unlock Eren, use some classic AoT weapons, and visit an important location from the anime.

Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Jaeger Family Basement in Fortnite.

Where is the Jaeger Family Basement’s location in Fortnite?

According to the v24.20 update, we don’t know exactly where this feature is outside of it being hidden somewhere inside the Anvil Square POI. Players should look under buildings in that area for a new basement when the update goes live. Once we know the exact location of the Jaegers’ basement at Anvil, we’ll update this guide with more information.

Eren Jaeger was seeking out his family basement from even the earliest points in the anime, even if that wasn’t always clear to him. In it, players will likely find loot and the special new AoT-themed chests laying around among science equipment.

It’s not often that Epic Games adds a hidden new location like this, so players are likely to be curious about where to find it as soon as the update launches. There may even be a quest that requires players to find it as part of the event.