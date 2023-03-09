Eren Yeager leak confirms Attack on Titan x Fortnite collaboration for Chapter 4, season 2

The highly anticipated release of Fortnite’s Chapter 4, season 2 update is tomorrow, March 10. For the past week, rumors have been swirling about a potential collaboration between Fortnite and Attack on Titan, and it turns out that those rumors were not unfounded, as dataminers have just revealed an Eren Yeager skin, confirming the Attack on Titan x Fortnite collaboration.

The leak looks to have emerged from the joint efforts of HYPEX and Shiina, which is unsurprising as the two were also behind the initial findings that surfaced last week.

EREN YEAGER SKIN – Fortnite x Attack on Titan 🔥 #FortniteMEGA pic.twitter.com/dl94kEC8Oo — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 9, 2023

Eren Yeager is expected to be one of the battle pass exclusives for Fortnite Chapter four, season two, and there are still three unconfirmed skins that will also be featured on the pass alongside Eren.

Fortnite goes well and above expectations with anime collaborations, however, so fans can expect even more Attack on Titan characters to turn up in the game in the coming season. Given that there was a mention of a female skin during the initial leaks, Mikasa Ackerman has a high chance of tagging along Eren in Fortnite.

In addition to the skins, the famous mobility gears used in the series to fight titans may also become available as a Mythic item. In past collaborations, famous anime mechanics like Dragon Ball Z’s Kamehameha and My Hero Academia’s SMASH were both added to the gameplay for the duration of their release events.

Considering Fortnite servers will go down for maintenance soon, Attack on Titan skins’ Rumble to the Fortnite commences rapidly.