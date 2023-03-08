It’s almost time for Fortnite to start its spring season, with Chapter Four, season two about to begin sometime in the next two days. With the season beginning on a Friday, many are curious whether or not they’ll be able to hop into the new season ahead of any pesky school or work commitments. This will all depend on how long the Fortnite servers will be down ahead of Chapter Four, season two.

It’s understandable that players want to jump into the next season of Fortnite as quickly as possible, with all the new items and cosmetics coming to the game. But, like always, there’s nothing players can do but wait for the downtime to end.

If the servers follow previous trends, it’s likely that they will be up by the time most people wake up on Friday. Here’s all the information you need to know about how long the Fortnite Chapter Four, season two servers will be under maintenance.

When is the Fortnite downtime for Chapter 4, season 2?

Fortnite is expected to begin downtime around 1am CST, which is a little earlier than in previous seasons. The servers will likely be offline for a few hours, likely coming online anywhere from 4am to 6am CST. In the meantime, Epic Games will likely release the trailers for the season and data miners will dig into the content in the update, so we’ll know what’s in the season ahead of release.

Matchmaking will end for Chapter Four, season one shortly ahead of downtime, with most challenges for the season ending around that time as well. Those who want to redeem all their battle pass rewards and limited-time challenges should make sure they’re completed before tomorrow night. As long as you can wait a couple of hours, that’s all the information you need to know about the Fortnite downtime.