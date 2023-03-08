New Fortnite MEGA skins leaked in-game days before update releases

The following season of Fortnite is getting ready to release, complete with a neo-Tokyo theme and rumored collaborations with Attack on Titan and Resident Evil. All of these leaks came in the span of two days, with the top two data miners for the game sharing all the new details for the season on Twitter, only to be confirmed on some of their information a couple of days later.

There were many leaks for Fortnite Chapter Four, season two, and many of them included skins from the battle pass. It was unclear how ShiinaBR and HYPEX knew these details at the time, but it seems like there are actual images shared with them from the battle pass. Considering the update hasn’t even been released yet, it looks like Epic has a huge leak ahead of a major season release.

SEASON 2 SKINS INGAME 🔥 #FortniteMEGA



Posting more with @ShiinaBR whenever Epic reveals more skins. Maybe Eren Yeager too 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1EzpGq7siS — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 8, 2023

The images are admittedly blurry, but they are definitely the skins that were leaked by the data miners and then teased by Fortnite on its Twitter account in the last few days. HYPEX confirms they will continue to share more in-game looks at skins as they are revealed by Epic, including the Eren Yeager skin that was supposedly not coming.

The leaks within the Fortnite team seem to differ between seasons, with many of the surprises as part of Chapter Four not being revealed until the update was released. The fact that so many secrets from Fortnite MEGA have been leaked already is likely to cause Epic to do some internal accounting of its staff that could have ruined the surprises early.