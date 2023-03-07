New Fortnite teasers confirm leaks of futuristic Japanese theme, sets season start date

It’s that special time of year again when Epic Games is getting ready to end another season of its hit battle royale, Fortnite. As is tradition, the developer has begun putting out teasers in the form of images shared on its different social media channels. In addition to those teasers, the company has confirmed the start date and name for Fortnite Chapter Four, season two. Fortnite MEGA will start on March 10, 2023.

In a tweet posted to the official Fortnite account, players got their first official look at the next season of the game featuring one of the skins chopping away at a cooking stall in some sort of neon city front. This post from the developer confirms previous battle pass leaks as well as the outline shown in the background of the Cipher quests during the current season.

There were also a few other leaks posted to Instagram that seem to show the character’s back bling, as well as a glider and a harvesting tool. These are players’ first official looks at what to expect from the game next season, even if they are just early cosmetic showcases for now. It’s likely that they are all from the lizard character’s set, as the fish melee weapon and back bling seem to fit with the teaser.

With Epic confirming that the start date is on March 10, that means there will likely be three more days worth of leaks and images to come forward ahead of the release that morning. The hype will likely only continue to build as the developer releases more information, even with some worrying that all the Fortnite Chapter Four, season two leaks would kill the excitement.