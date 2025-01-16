Fortnite players have some wild ideas for future collabs

As much as players moan that Fortnite is becoming too focused on pop culture collaborations, we all have a few characters in mind who we would throw money at if they arrived in the Item Shop. Some fans have pretty out-of-the-box ideas about who they want to see in a future Fortnite collab.

The Fortnite community on Reddit has been discussing which characters would make them throw money at Epic Games. Unfortunately for fans, some of these collab ideas will never happen due to strict intellectual property regulations. You will probably have an eternal wait if you want to see Pikachu, Mewtwo, or Charmander in your lobby. Nintendo is very protective of its characters, so a crossover is unlikely. Interestingly, the franchise mentioned most alongside Pokémon was manga series Yu-Gi-Oh! We have more chance of seeing Yugi Mutou in Fortnite than Ash, Jesse, or James.

Wouldn’t you love to see some Pokemon in Fortnite? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next suggestion is one we see could hold a lot of potential—The Muppets. Since Fortnite has expanded its universe to more family-friendly and kid-centered features, Kermit and the gang wouldn’t be completely out of place. Everyone has their favorite Muppet (Gonzo The Great), so just imagine the range of cosmetics and outfits you could see from Animal with his drumsticks as a pickaxe to the Swedish Chef’s cooking up a crazy concoction in an emote. The popularity of The Muppets in Fortnite could then inspire more Jim Henson Company characters like Big Bird from Sesame Street or Boober and Gobo from Fraggle Rock.

Which Muppet would you like to see in Fortnite? Image via The Jim Henson Company

Shrek seems like such an obvious choice that it is actually surprising he hasn’t made it to the Fortnite universe already. Introduce Shrek and Fiona with changeable styles and Donkey with his dragon wife as a glider, and so many of the Fortnite community will be ecstatic. Although we already have a gingerbread man back-bling, the idea of him screaming, “Not my gumdrop buttons,” as you get shot by another player is too much to resist.

Perhaps you would prefer to see more adult or realistic characters in Fortnite? Some users in r/FortniteBattleRoyale suggested characters from Breaking Bad. Walt and Jesse would look pretty badass in their yellow hazmat suits, while Gus and Tuco wouldn’t look out of place hunting down enemy players on the Fortnite island. Fans of Breaking Bad also suggested other popular TV series characters such as Homelander and Soldier Boy from The Boys, The Doctor from Doctor Who, and even the Winchester brothers from Supernatural. Each series has massive fandoms full of very dedicated fans who sprint to the Item Shop if a crossover ever happens. The TARDIS is just crying out to be a Fortnite glider, right?

The Tenth Doctor would be the most popular choice of outfit. Image via BBC

Movies also make the list with some fan-favorites such as The Lord Of The Rings, Kill Bill, Megamind and How To Train Your Dragon. Can’t you just see Gandalf doing the Take The L emote? Or Megamind floating down with a Toothless the dragon glider?

A few fans brought up collabs that have already happened such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Transformers, mentioning that they would like to see an expansion on the available cosmetics. Krang, Rocksteady and Karai from TMNT were popular choices, along with the Dinobots from Transformers. A lot of old 90s cartoons seem like they would fit in well with the Fortnite universe for some reason. As Fortnite expands and grows in popularity, we are sure to see many more wild collabs that will hopefully include some of the ideas offered by the Fortnite community.

