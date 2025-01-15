All Splinters of Possibility quests and how to complete them in Fortnite

Fortnite’s story quests are back this week after a small winter break, and you’ll have many challenges that will keep unraveling the mystery behind Jade’s disappearance.

Fortnite Chapter Six, season one’s last weekly story quests, Jade and The Mask, helped you to understand the reasons behind Jade’s disappearance and help Kendo find her inside the portals. Now, through this week’s quests, you seek the help of a dangerous foe to free Jade from the Spirit realm.

Here’s everything you need to know about finishing Fortnite’s Splinters of Possibility story quests.

How to complete all Splinters of Possibility story quests in Fortnite

There are a total of 11 quests that you can complete, each of which gives you 25,000 XP. Here’s a detailed guide to complete each challenge without breaking a sweat to level up your battle pass and unlock the Godzilla cosmetics.

Speak to Kendo about Hope

Help him find Jade! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like every story quest, make your way to Kendo NPC at the northern edge of the Nightshift Forest point of interest. Defeat the bad guys near him to make him a Neutral NPC and you can interact with him to start this week’s story quests. He’ll tell you about the falling comet and you need to investigate that next.

Place Spirit Charms to investigate the Crater

Place the Charms! Screenshot by Dot Esports Go toward the crater. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start investigating the Crater, take the bridge to your north from Kendo and go straight until you come across a fox-shaped spirit charm. Interact with the charm and place it. Now, go to your left and find the charm on a small hill, and then finally find the last Spirit Charm next to the giant Crater to finish this part of the challenge.

Use a Fire Oni Mask at day or a Void Oni mask at night

You can find a Fire Oni Mask or a Void Oni mask from the chests and other players, and you just need to use them four times to complete the quest. If you’re having trouble with the day and night cycle, you can either wait for the right time or talk to Bushranger NPC in Nightshift Forest to turn the celestial cycle.

Collect the first meteor Splinter

Pick up the first meteor splinter! Screenshot by Dot Esports Near the Portal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, here comes the fun part. You need to collect three different meteor Splinters and complete their tasks. The first meteor Splinter spawns in the Shogun’s Solitude in front of the demonic portal and you can interact with it to get it. Solve three riddles to find the next meteor Splinter.

Solve Riddles in the Nightshift Forest

Answer the Riddle! Screenshot by Dot Esports Here is where you will find the Riddle spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After coming to the Nightshift Forest, you need to visit three stone statues where Bushranger stands and interact with them, testing your Fortnite knowledge through a series of riddles. You have to choose the right option to complete them and move on to the next statue. While there is no penalty for getting the answer wrong except for getting humiliated by the statue, here are all the correct answers for the riddles.

Riddle Answer Riddle one: “I soar through the skies graceful and light, yet I am gone with the ground in sight.” Answer: Glider. Riddle two: “I sing without voice, I glow without flame. To those who find me, the prize is the same.” Answer: Treasure Chest. Riddle three: I stay by your side, trusty and true. In chaos or calm, I’ll clear your view.” Answer: Pickaxe.

Collect the second meteor Splinter

Look near the Broken Wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go toward the east in the small town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second meteor Splinter spawns near the broken wall in Nightshift Forest. Go to the middle town of the forest and go toward the east direction to find it levitating in the air.

Acquire a map from a defeated Demon Warrior

Grab the map by defeating him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Demon Warriors spawn everywhere on the map, and you can find them using the small Oni mask symbols. The Demon Warrior has a mix of melee and ranged damage, and two Demon Grunts surround him. While you can find one group and eliminate them to gain the map, we recommend going to the Spiral Shoots area surrounded by Bamboo trees, as that’s where you need to go next. The location is below the Masked Meadows point of interest.

Collect the third meteor Splinter

It should in front of the portal. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go the Bamboo trees maze. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third and final meteor Splinter is in the middle of the Spiral Shoots area, and you can claim it near the Demonic portal.

Place the meteor Splinters at the Spirit Forge

Find the Forage beneath the boss fighting arena. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go to the Night Rose boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, make your way to the Spirit Forge, located in the Demon’s Dojo point of interest, and you’ll need to find a small glowing box under the boss’ arena. After you find it, interact with the Spirit Forge and place the meteor Splinters.

Forge and Acquire the Splinter Blades at the Spirit Forage

Interact with the same Forge to make the Splinter Blades at the Spirit Forage and you should be ready for the final stage of the quest.

Deliver the Splinter Blades to the Night Rose

Night Rose is going to help us find Jade and rescue her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To save Jade, seek help from the dangerous Night Rose, who the Puppeteer controls. You can’t deliver the Splinter Blades directly because she’s a hostile boss, so take her down and break the curse with the Puppeteer. After you defeat the boss, Night Rose will spawn as an NPC, and you can speak with her and deliver the Splinter Blades to break her curse and help Jade. Make sure you defeat the boss before the storm comes, as the NPC might not spawn if the area is already under the storm, so you might need to repeat the process and finally get the chance to interact with the Night Rose.

