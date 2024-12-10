All Jade and The Mask quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, season one

The main storyline has started unraveling in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one, and week two’s quests are essential to finish if you want to progress through the main storyline. This week’s challenge name is Jade & The Mask, which has taken quite a dramatic turn.

Unlike the weekly XP Fortnite quests, you need to complete the first week’s story quests called Kendo’s Calling to unlock the next set of challenges. Once you’ve finished them and collected the XP by completing the week’s secret challenge, you are ready to complete all of the Jade & The Mask story quests.

How to complete all Jade & The Mask story quests in Fortnite

It’s shaping up to be a really good season lore-wise. Image via Epic Games

There are six tasks to finish in Fortnite’s Jade & The Mask week two story quests. If you’re stuck in any of the tasks, here’s a guide for you to complete each challenge with ease and earn the precious XP to level up your battle pass.

Speak to Kendo about Daigo’s use of dark magic

Here’s where you can find the Ronin and start the week two quests. Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports

Like week one’s story quests, you must find Kendo and interact with him to start your week two quests. As always, you can find him near the northeast end of Nightshift Forest point of interest, where he’s usually standing close to the river with Jade. However, things take a dramatic turn when you don’t see Jade with Kendo, and by interacting with him, you’ll learn that Jade has ventured into the Spirit Realm using the portals.

Kendo and Jade always fight the demons near the portal. So if you’re landing at this spot directly after exiting the bus, you will need to help Kendo defeat the demon, and then he’ll become a neutral NPC and willing to talk to you about the quest.

Look into the portal to find Jade

You can spot Jade inside the Portal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t need to go far to find a portal with Jade inside it. One portal is conveniently placed next to Kendo in the Nightshift Forest. The portal has a glowing red aura, and you can’t go inside it, as it pushes you outward whenever you go too close to it.

To complete this part of the challenge, you will need to go close to the portal and use your action key to investigate the portal, which should also show you a glimpse of Jade and wrap up this part of the challenge.

Locate and Investigate Daigo’s Hidden Workshop

The purple smoke makes it easier to find the hidden workshop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Daigo’s Hidden Workshop, you need to make your way to Masked Meadows on the island’s southern side. After reaching it, you should find three ziplines around the area which are covered in dark purple smoke. Take the zipline, go underground, and follow the smoke trail in the sewer lines to reach Daigo’s Hidden Workshop.

The enigmatic painting. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s the Spirit Cage. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s the three masks on the wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s the machine to manufacture the masks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After this, you need to investigate four items to complete the next part of the third task. These items include a spirit cage, a painting where Daigo is giving a mask to Jade, a wall with three masks next to the painting, and finally the factory machine to complete the task. You should spot little exclamation marks on top of these items which will help to distinguish them from regular objects in the area.

Collect a Fire Oni Mask or Void Oni Mask

You can find your Oni Masks inside the hidden workshop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can collect a Fire or Void Oni Mask by simply opening the Elemental Chests in secret locations such as the Magic Mosses cave. You can also find one mask chest next to the machine in Daigo’s Hidden Workshop, conveniently. After you search it, it will give you both the Oni Masks, making it easy for you to complete this task.

Decide to use the Mask or rid yourself of it

It’s located on the north side. Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports The mask shop is surrounded by the purple smoke. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s where you can investigate the main mask. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Deciding to use the Mask or getting rid of it yourself might seem hard on paper, but it is a very easy task to complete, which requires you to leave the underground and come back to the surface by using the zipline. After you reach the surface in Masked Meadows, you will have to make your way to a specific shop with a red mask as its logo to the north.

Now, simply barge through the door, and you should notice Daigo roaming around the shop. Find a display case with a single mask up for show with a background full of masks, and you can investigate the case with your action key to finish the task.

Return to Kendo

Kendo should have more plans to rescue Jade next week. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After investigating the mask in Masked Meadows, return to Kendo in Nightshift Forest and report your progress to him to conclude the second week’s story quests in Fortnite.

