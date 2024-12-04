How to investigate locations to learn about the Return of Magic secret quest in Fortnite

Fortnite loves to hide secret quests for players, which gives more context to the season’s storyline and a bit of extra XP that helps you get your battle pass rewards faster.

During Fortnite Chapter Six, season one’s first week’s challenges, the Kendo’s Calling, you work with Hope and other demon hunters to find the source of these demons on the island and collect essence by fighting them. After giving your fresh essences to Hope at Hopeful Heights point of interest, you complete your regular week one quests, but there is one more hidden quest. We’ve got you covered if you want to find and complete this secret quest.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding these locations to complete the secret quest in Fortnite.

All investigate locations to learn about the Return of Magic secret quest in Fortnite, listed

Here are the energy spots to investigate magic in Fortnite. Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports

To start the secret quest of investigating locations to learn about the Return of Magic in Fortnite, make your way toward the eastern side of the Nightshift Forest point of interest. While the area is mostly covered with pink trees, there is also a battlefield filled with arrows, katanas, and more weapons, which should remind you of the fight sequence of Ghost of Tsushima.

Location #1

Look between the rocks to find the glowing energy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the east side of the battlefield and locate two closely placed rocks on the ground. These rocks should be surrounded by huge katanas planted on the ground, and you can find the first energy source between them. Go to the pink-colored energy, use your action key to investigate the energy, and complete the first location.

Location #2

Look between the flags on the battlefield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the first energy source, go toward the western side of the battlefield by following the small trail. You need to look for the two flags carrying the Samurai symbols placed side to side, and you can go between them and collect the energy.

Location #3

The last one is in the front yard of a small Samurai place to the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’ve done with the battlefield energy collection, you have to make your way to the left of the arena. You should find a small Samurai cottage, and you can find the last energy in the yard, which is guarded by small fences. You can climb over the fence or walk in from the gate on the left side of the building to collect the energy and complete the secret quest.

After you collect these three energy sources, you will immediately receive 25,000 XP, equivalent to completing one stage in the weekly challenges, allowing you to progress more in your seasonal battle pass.

Next, you can read our guides on fighting the Samurai Shogun X boss and using the best XP creative maps to level up in Fortnite.

