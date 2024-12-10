How to find Daigo’s undergound hidden workshop in Fortnite

The second part of Fortnite Chapter Six, season one’s story has dropped with more intriguing lore to get stuck into. This time, you must investigate Daigo and the dark magic hidden within his underground workshop.

Daigo’s underground workshop location

You can find Daigo’s hidden underground workshop at Masked Meadows. It has entrances from various sides of Masked Meadows and can only be accessed via the sewer tunnels that run under the city. You can spot these entrances by the dark purple smoke coming up from the ground.

The purple smoke will show you the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The entrances can be found at north, southwest, east and west points of the location. They are easiest to see from the roof of any building, or as you enter Masked Meadows from the south. As you stand in Masked Meadows, look around for the purple smoke and either head down the zipline or straight into the tunnel.

Inside Daigo’s undergound workshop are a few chests, lots of ammo, and strange machines and masks that radiate dark magic. Make sure you investigate every piece of Daigo’s collection to find out more about what’s going on in the story and to complete the next story quest.

Pick up a mask in Daigo’s workshop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Daigo’s underground hidden workshop has a few entrances, so be wary of your surroundings when you arrive. Enemies could flank you from any side. The main room with the dark magic machines, masks and chests also has Slurp barrels to use if you have no access to health items or shield. One of the machines will drop a Fire Oni Mask and a Void Oni Mask. Pick one up to complete the next quest easily.

Once you have completed the quests here you will be rewarded with 25,000 XP per quest, so it’s certainly worth sticking around and investigating the machines and masks while you’re there.

