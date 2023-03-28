Best Fortnite Creative 2.0 XP map codes

Fortnite has recently started trending on social media again following the release of Creative 2.0 and the Unreal Editor in Fortnite. It’s been five days since the release of the program, and players have begun to put out a number of different creations. These islands take advantage of the new possibilities in UEFN while also allowing players to level up their battle passes.

And like any good Fortnite Creative map, there open for you to explore, as long as you know where to find them. Here’s all the information you need to know about the best Fortnite Creative 2.0 Map Codes for earning battle pass experience.

What are the best Fortnite Creative 2.0 map codes for XP?

The original islands released as part of Creative 2.0 didn’t have any opportunities to earn experience, but some new levels that are being released are offering this opportunity. More will likely be released in the coming weeks and months, so be sure to check back here for the most updated information.

As of writing, Epic Games hasn’t created a way to know which levels were made in the original Fortnite Creative versus those updated with the UEFN. As we get further out from the release, it’s more likely that all of the current islands in Fortnite will be updated with the new program before long.

Classic Royale – Season 1

Screengrab via Epic Games

Island Code: 6087-3081-5772

There was a race to complete a remake of the original battle royale map from Chapter One of Fortnite after UEFN was first released. The Classic Royale is one of the only ones to offer the entire map and original graphics at time of writing, making it feel like a traditional experience. Not only that, but players can also earn experience for the current season’s battle pass.

Toy FFA

Screengrab via Epic Games

Island Code: 6650-3037-8378

This one is a small map in the same style of The Pit FFA. However, Toy FFA doesn’t allow building and instead takes place in a large toy set largely made out of LEGOS. There are custom loadouts that players can choose before running into each new round, as well as the ability to save your progress. This map offers some of the new UEFN features, as well as battle pass experience.

Classic Loot

Screengrab via Epic Games

Island Code: 3329-7165-3372

Classic Loot is a copy of the current Fortnite battle royale map in Chapter Four, season two, but there’s a mix-up of other features. Loot from the first six seasons of Chapter One is available, and the different parkour features like sprinting, sliding, and vaulting have been removed. Players can also earn experience when they eliminate enemy Duos.

That’s all the information you need to know about the current Creative 2.0 levels with battle pass experience available.