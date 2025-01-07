‘Will Fortnite ever die?’: Fortnite players debate the longevity of their favorite game

One of the best things about Fortnite is that it always offers fresh new content and features for players to try. But with new game modes and content come differing opinions and the ever-present accusation that Fortnite is “dead.”

Back in 2017, we had the original Fortnite game mode, a PvE multiplayer version eventually named Save The World to help differentiate it from the Battle Royale version released soon after. Although Save The World is still enjoyed by many today, the most popular game mode is Battle Royale. But how long will this Fortnite popularity last? According to many Fortnite players in r/FortNiteBR, we will enjoy it for many more years to come.

Fans on Reddit have discussed this issue of Fortnite’s longevity for years. Not a Chapter goes by where someone takes to social media to declare Fortnite to be over. It has become such a predictable running joke that Fortnite even released a skin with a dead game written on the character’s outfit. The Checkered Past pack was $3.99 and came with Veronika, dressed all in black with “Dead Game'” emblazoned on her chest, her skull and bone back bling, and a pickaxe, plus 600 V-Bucks.

The game is well known for its ever-evolving features, modes, content, and lore. Every new chapter and season, the merits and faults of new weapons, cosmetics, and gameplay are debated. The more cynical among the community would suggest that Epic Games is bloating the game with more game modes and pop culture crossovers as a money-grabbing scheme, but is that really a bad thing?

If you only enjoy playing Fortnite for its battle royale mode, nothing is stopping you from doing that. The mere presence of LEGO Fortnite doesn’t mean you can’t play Fortnite Save The World. And surely, if you love a game, you would want the developers to be making money so they can continue to make the content you enjoy.

Fortnite has expanded into a franchise, especially over the course of the past year. We now get to load up and choose between a classic solo match, see what Fortnite Ballistic has to offer, try our hand at Fortnite Reload, or Rocket Racing. There is an endless list of creative islands to try out or even craft yourself, and even if you do somehow run out of things to play, Epic Games can endlessly recycle past chapters, as we have seen with Fortnite OG.

Redditors in r/FortNiteBR seem to be in agreement. As long as Fortnite keeps on top of any bugs or issues and “stays useable and innovative,” according to one Reddit user, the game franchise will be around for years, even decades, to come. Fortnite is no longer a singular entity; to debate its lifespan is to ignore the fact that it has evolved past the point of being just one game. It is the Ship of Theseus of the gaming world. It has added so many extra features that even if some of those features are changed or removed, it will still be Fortnite.

New players are always joining, younger gamers are allowed to play since the LEGO and racing modes were added, and older gamers return for the nostalgia of OG seasons. Fortnite’s future depends on keeping the game fresh and exciting, and so far, it looks like Epic Games is doing a pretty good job of that. And don’t forget, the victory umbrella from Chapter Four, season OG, shows a future time stamp of June 8, 2068, so we at least have until then to enjoy the game.

