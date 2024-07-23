Deadpool and Wolverine bringing mutant mayhem to Fortnite with leaked bundle

Marvel is invading the world of Fortnite once again with a new bundle that leaked ahead of the release of the Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

The two characters are not new to the world of Fortnite, with Deadpool being part of Chapter Two, season two battle pass, and Wolverine appearing in Chapter Two, season four. But the pair are coming back with a new look.

With both skins previously available in the battle pass four years ago, plenty of players, including myself, missed out on the opportunity to grab the skins—but leaks show that a new bundle is coming to the shop with skins for both.

Leaked images of the bundle show two skins have a more comic-styled look than the previous skins and come with several styles, including options for Wolverine’s mask to be on and off, while Deadpool also has a semi-maskless look and an option for an arrow to be through his head (because of course).

The bundle also includes gliders and instruments based on both characters, Deadpool’s Katanas and Wolverine’s claws as pickaxes, Headpool as a Back Bling, and a Deadpool spray to use as an emote.

Details of exactly when the bundle will land in the Fortnite store have yet to be revealed, but Deadpool & Wolverine releases worldwide on July 25, so it’s highly likely to be around the same time.

It continues Fortnite‘s long-term relationship with Marvel, which saw Magneto included as a quest reward in the Chapter Five, season three battle pass. The new season, launching on Aug. 16, is expected to be Marvel-focused, including the introduction of the Fantastic Four.

