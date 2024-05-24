Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3 battle pass: All skins, styles, and cosmetics

Every Fortnite season adds an enticing new battle pass, and Chapter Five, season three is no exception.
While Epic Games works on getting the servers back up, it has officially shared the list of premium Outfits you can earn before the season ends in August. Not just Outfits—hours before the server maintenance ends, there are already teasers for every item the battle pass will include.
If you’re wondering which goodies to expect we’ve got you covered with a full list of skins, styles, and other cosmetics included in Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season three battle pass.
All premium Outfits included in Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season three
Here are all the Outfits included in Fortnite’s Wrecked battle pass:
- The Machinist (unlocked as soon as you purchase the premium track): Control your fire.
- Rust: Shred the wasteland.
- Peabody: Phil, Earl, and Axle. Three peas in a podcoat.
- Ringmaster Scarr: Rule the chaos. Run the destruction.
- T-60 Power Armor: Courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel.
- Brite Raider: Drive fast. Burn bright.
- Megalo Don: Nitro-fueled apex predator.
- Wastelander Magneto: Unlocked through special battle pass quests in July.
All leaked rewards included in Fortnite’s Wrecked battle pass
Although these pages from the battle pass are leaked information, it’s from a reliable source. These are all the rewards expected to be available in Fortnite’s season three battle pass once the servers go live.
Levels 1-4
Levels 5-8
Levels 11-14
Levels 17-20
Levels 23-26
Levels 29-32
Levels 35-38
Levels 42-46
Levels 50-54
Levels 58-62
Levels 66-70
Levels 74-78
Levels 82-86
Levels 90-94
We will update this story if need be once the battle pass goes live.