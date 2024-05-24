Megalo Don Outfit in Fortnite
Image via Epic Games
Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3 battle pass: All skins, styles, and cosmetics

Gear up to get Wrecked in style!
Every Fortnite season adds an enticing new battle pass, and Chapter Five, season three is no exception.

While Epic Games works on getting the servers back up, it has officially shared the list of premium Outfits you can earn before the season ends in August. Not just Outfits—hours before the server maintenance ends, there are already teasers for every item the battle pass will include. 

If you’re wondering which goodies to expect we’ve got you covered with a full list of skins, styles, and other cosmetics included in Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season three battle pass.

All premium Outfits included in Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season three

All Outfits in Fortnite's Wrecked battle pass
Style up as a Wasteland Warrior. Image via Epic Games

Here are all the Outfits included in Fortnite’s Wrecked battle pass:

  • The Machinist (unlocked as soon as you purchase the premium track): Control your fire.
  • Rust: Shred the wasteland.
  • Peabody: Phil, Earl, and Axle. Three peas in a podcoat.
  • Ringmaster Scarr: Rule the chaos. Run the destruction.
  • T-60 Power Armor: Courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel.
  • Brite Raider: Drive fast. Burn bright.
  • Megalo Don: Nitro-fueled apex predator.
  • Wastelander Magneto: Unlocked through special battle pass quests in July.

All leaked rewards included in Fortnite’s Wrecked battle pass

Although these pages from the battle pass are leaked information, it’s from a reliable source. These are all the rewards expected to be available in Fortnite’s season three battle pass once the servers go live.

Levels 1-4

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 1-4
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 5-8

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 5-8
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 11-14

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 11-14
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 17-20

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 17-20
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 23-26

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 23-26
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 29-32

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 29-32
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 35-38

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 35-38
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 42-46

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 42-46
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 50-54

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 50-54
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 58-62

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 58-62
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 66-70

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 66-70
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 74-78

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 74-78
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 82-86

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 82-86
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 90-94

Fortnite Chapter five, season three battle pass rewards: 90-94
Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

We will update this story if need be once the battle pass goes live.

