Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3 battle pass: All skins, styles, and cosmetics

Every Fortnite season adds an enticing new battle pass, and Chapter Five, season three is no exception.

Recommended Videos

While Epic Games works on getting the servers back up, it has officially shared the list of premium Outfits you can earn before the season ends in August. Not just Outfits—hours before the server maintenance ends, there are already teasers for every item the battle pass will include.

If you’re wondering which goodies to expect we’ve got you covered with a full list of skins, styles, and other cosmetics included in Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season three battle pass.

All premium Outfits included in Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season three

Style up as a Wasteland Warrior. Image via Epic Games

Here are all the Outfits included in Fortnite’s Wrecked battle pass:

The Machinist (unlocked as soon as you purchase the premium track): Control your fire.

(unlocked as soon as you purchase the premium track): Control your fire. Rust : Shred the wasteland.

: Shred the wasteland. Peabody : Phil, Earl, and Axle. Three peas in a podcoat.

: Phil, Earl, and Axle. Three peas in a podcoat. Ringmaster Scarr : Rule the chaos. Run the destruction.

: Rule the chaos. Run the destruction. T-60 Power Armor : Courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel.

: Courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel. Brite Raider : Drive fast. Burn bright.

: Drive fast. Burn bright. Megalo Don : Nitro-fueled apex predator.

: Nitro-fueled apex predator. Wastelander Magneto: Unlocked through special battle pass quests in July.

All leaked rewards included in Fortnite’s Wrecked battle pass

Although these pages from the battle pass are leaked information, it’s from a reliable source. These are all the rewards expected to be available in Fortnite’s season three battle pass once the servers go live.

Levels 1-4

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 5-8

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 11-14

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 17-20

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 23-26

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 29-32

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 35-38

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 42-46

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 50-54

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 58-62

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 66-70

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 74-78

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 82-86

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

Levels 90-94

Image via iFireMonkey on X (Twitter)

We will update this story if need be once the battle pass goes live.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more